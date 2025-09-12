Richmond Indiana Pickleball Inc

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Richmond Indiana Pickleball Inc

About this event

Competitive Pickleball Event - "Knock Out"

1201 W Main St

Richmond, IN 47374, USA

Both Players are Members Team Ticket
$23
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Grants entry to the event. Review our NO Refund Policy before registering https://www.richmondindianapickleball.com/s/Refund-Policy-PDF.pdf

Both Players are Non-Members Team Ticket
$26
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Grants entry to the event. Review our NO Refund Policy before registering https://www.richmondindianapickleball.com/s/Refund-Policy-PDF.pdf

1 Player is Member & 1 Player is Non-Member Team Ticket
$24.50
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Grants entry to the event. Review our NO Refund Policy before registering https://www.richmondindianapickleball.com/s/Refund-Policy-PDF.pdf

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