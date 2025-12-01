Complete College America

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Complete College America

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The College Student Success Game™ by Complete College America

The College Student Success Game™ item
The College Student Success Game™ item
The College Student Success Game™ item
The College Student Success Game™
$40

Take on the role of a student and try to move toward earning a postsecondary credential.

  • How far can you advance in four semesters?
  • Can you find the academic support you need to pass all of your classes?

This game is best played with four to six players. With this group size, all players will be able to see a range of experiences emerging over the course of the game.

0
Shipping + Handling (1 Game) item
Shipping + Handling (1 Game)
$10

Select this option if you are purchasing
ONE copy of the College Student Success™

0
Shipping + Handling (2 Games) item
Shipping + Handling (2 Games)
$17

Select this option if you are purchasing
Two copies of the College Student Success™

0
Shipping + Handling (3 Games) item
Shipping + Handling (3 Games)
$25

Select this option if you are purchasing
THREE copies of the College Student Success™

0
Shipping + Handling (4 Games) item
Shipping + Handling (4 Games)
$30

Select this option if you are purchasing
FOUR copies of the College Student Success™

0
Shipping + Handling (5 Games) item
Shipping + Handling (5 Games)
$32

Select this option if you are purchasing
THREE copies of the College Student Success™

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