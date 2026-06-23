Complete your reservation at House Beautiful Retreats...

Refer to your booking confirmation for the price of your stay. Push the "Add +" button and enter that amount here. Do not pay a lower amount without discussing it with us first. If you are able to further support our ministry, we would really appreciate it. You can add that amount below and it will be tracked separately as tax-deductible.





On the next page, Zeffy will automatically add a fee to cover your credit card fees as well as others. This is how they keep this platform free for Nonprofits. There is no obligation for you to pay this fee. You can absolutely pay $0. We recommend you change the dropdown to "Other" and calculate your own fee to be no more than 3% to cover your own credit card fees.