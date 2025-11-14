Artisan Guild Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Access and use of the Lapidary Courtyard.
The Lapidary is a Resident of the CLAG, and is not owned or controlled directly by the CLAG.
Renews monthly
Use of the Cranston Dual Cylinder Press for artistic and commercial work.
Conditional to membership are presentations and public demonstrations of the equipment and its use.
Every job done on these presses must have at least one copy made for the CLAG archives.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!