COMPTONS LETTERPRESS ARTISAN GUILD

Offered by

COMPTONS LETTERPRESS ARTISAN GUILD

About the memberships

Artisan Guild Memberships

Lapidary Courtyard
$20

Renews monthly

Access and use of the Lapidary Courtyard.

The Lapidary is a Resident of the CLAG, and is not owned or controlled directly by the CLAG.

Cranston Dual Cylinder Press
$150

Renews monthly

Use of the Cranston Dual Cylinder Press for artistic and commercial work.

Conditional to membership are presentations and public demonstrations of the equipment and its use.

Every job done on these presses must have at least one copy made for the CLAG archives.

Add a donation for COMPTONS LETTERPRESS ARTISAN GUILD

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!