Computer Science AI & Gaming Huntington Middle School

The Computer Science Club is designed to introduce students to coding, computational thinking, cybersecurity, AI fundamentals, and real-world problem-solving skills. Through hands-on Python programming, project-based learning, and collaborative challenges, students gain the technical confidence and exposure needed to pursue careers in technology and engineering.

This club creates a safe and innovative space where students can build apps, explore robotics, understand artificial intelligence concepts, and develop teamwork and leadership skills. Our goal is to increase diversity in technology fields while preparing students for high-demand careers of the future.

With a modest operating budget of $1,500, we aim to provide: