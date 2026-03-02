Pink STEM, Science Technology Engineering Mathematic

Hosted by

Pink STEM, Science Technology Engineering Mathematic

About this event

Computer Science AI & Gaming Huntington Middle School

206 Wellborn Rd

Warner Robins, GA 31088, USA

General Admission
$65

The Computer Science Club is designed to introduce students to coding, computational thinking, cybersecurity, AI fundamentals, and real-world problem-solving skills. Through hands-on Python programming, project-based learning, and collaborative challenges, students gain the technical confidence and exposure needed to pursue careers in technology and engineering.

This club creates a safe and innovative space where students can build apps, explore robotics, understand artificial intelligence concepts, and develop teamwork and leadership skills. Our goal is to increase diversity in technology fields while preparing students for high-demand careers of the future.

With a modest operating budget of $1,500, we aim to provide:

  • Student scholarships
  • Learning materials and software access
  • Competition preparation
  • Club t-shirts to build identity and pride
  • Guest speakers and mentorship opportunities
T-Shirt Sponsor
$25

Sponsor one official Computer Science Club t-shirt to promote identity, pride, and team unity.

Sponsors receive:

  • Name listed on sponsor appreciation materials
Student Sponsor
$100

Sponsor one student’s participation in the Computer Science Club.
Includes:

  • Program materials
  • Instructional support
  • Competition preparation access

Sponsors receive:

  • Thank-you certificate
  • Social media recognition
Silver STEM Advocate
$250
  • Recognition on social media
  • Name listed on sponsor appreciation materials
  • 2 sponsored students included
  • 2 sponsored t-shirts included
Gold Innovation Sponsor
$500
  • Recognition on club materials and social media
  • Logo/name included on sponsor appreciation banner
  • Opportunity to sponsor a guest speaker session
  • 5 sponsored students included
  • 5 sponsored t-shirts included
Platinum Technology Partner
$1,500
  • Recognition as the Presenting Sponsor of the Computer Science Club
  • Logo placement on all club t-shirts
  • Logo featured on promotional materials and social media
  • Opportunity to provide a guest speaker or company spotlight session
  • Recognition at club showcases or demo day
  • 15 sponsored students included
  • 20 sponsored t-shirts included
Add a donation for Pink STEM, Science Technology Engineering Mathematic

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!