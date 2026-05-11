Compuware Youth Hockey Inc

Hosted by

Compuware Youth Hockey Inc

About this event

Compuware 2016 AA Top Shelf Shootout Cornhole Fundraiser

6 Mile Station Dr

Northville, MI 48168, USA

Cornhole Team Registration + Dinner
$120
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes tournament entry for one 2-player cornhole team plus dinner for both players.


Grab a partner and join us for a fun night of cornhole, dinner, prizes, and fundraising in support of 2016 Compuware AA!

Individual Cornhole Registration + Dinner
$60

Includes tournament entry for one individual player plus dinner. Individual players may be paired with another participant if needed.


Join us for a fun night of cornhole, dinner, prizes, and fundraising in support of 2016 Compuware AA!

Dinner Only Ticket
$25

Not playing in the tournament? Join us for dinner, , games, raffles, and a great night supporting 2016 Compuware AA!

Add a donation for Compuware Youth Hockey Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!