Compuware 2016 AA Top Shelf Shootout Cornhole Fundraiser

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About this event
Includes tournament entry for one 2-player cornhole team plus dinner for both players.
Grab a partner and join us for a fun night of cornhole, dinner, prizes, and fundraising in support of 2016 Compuware AA!
Includes tournament entry for one individual player plus dinner. Individual players may be paired with another participant if needed.
Join us for a fun night of cornhole, dinner, prizes, and fundraising in support of 2016 Compuware AA!
Not playing in the tournament? Join us for dinner, , games, raffles, and a great night supporting 2016 Compuware AA!
$
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