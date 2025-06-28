Con Template

Inclusion in Monthly Contact Emails.
Logo in the Newsletter, HomeDadCon Program, T-Shirt, and Sponsor signage.
Option to host one full registrant 30-minute breakout session.
*This sponsorship tier does not include a convention ticket.
Inclusion in Monthly Contact Emails.
Logo in the Newsletter, HomeDadCon Program, T-Shirt, and Sponsor signage.
Option to host one full registrant 30-minute breakout session.
*This sponsorship tier does not include a convention ticket.
Activity Sponsorship Tier
$500
Everything in the Previous Tier.
Ticket To HomeDadCon.
1/4 page ad in Program.
Named Sponsor of Activity
Everything in the Previous Tier.
Ticket To HomeDadCon.
1/4 page ad in Program.
Named Sponsor of Activity
Breakout Sponsorship Tier
$2,500
Everything in the Previous Tiers.
2 Total Tickets to HomeDadCon.
1/2 Page Ad in Program.
Named Sponsor of Convention Room (2 Available).
Logo and Link on HomeDadCon website Sponsor page.
Everything in the Previous Tiers.
2 Total Tickets to HomeDadCon.
1/2 Page Ad in Program.
Named Sponsor of Convention Room (2 Available).
Logo and Link on HomeDadCon website Sponsor page.
Presenting Sponsorship Tier
$5,000
Everything in the Previous Tiers & Title sponsor of HomeDadCon.
4 Total Tickets to HomeDadCon.
Full Page Ad in Program.
Legacy Banner at Events.
Logo/Link on AtHomeDad.org.
Thanks to Partners on HomeDadChat and TNAHDN Webinars.
Everything in the Previous Tiers & Title sponsor of HomeDadCon.
4 Total Tickets to HomeDadCon.
Full Page Ad in Program.
Legacy Banner at Events.
Logo/Link on AtHomeDad.org.
Thanks to Partners on HomeDadChat and TNAHDN Webinars.
Add a donation for The National At Home Dad Network
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!