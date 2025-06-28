The National At Home Dad Network

Hosted by

The National At Home Dad Network

Con Template

600 N State St

Chicago, IL 60654, USA

Convention Sponsorship Tier
$250
Inclusion in Monthly Contact Emails. Logo in the Newsletter, HomeDadCon Program, T-Shirt, and Sponsor signage. Option to host one full registrant 30-minute breakout session. *This sponsorship tier does not include a convention ticket.
Activity Sponsorship Tier
$500
Everything in the Previous Tier. Ticket To HomeDadCon. 1/4 page ad in Program. Named Sponsor of Activity
Breakout Sponsorship Tier
$2,500
Everything in the Previous Tiers. 2 Total Tickets to HomeDadCon. 1/2 Page Ad in Program. Named Sponsor of Convention Room (2 Available). Logo and Link on HomeDadCon website Sponsor page.
Presenting Sponsorship Tier
$5,000
Everything in the Previous Tiers & Title sponsor of HomeDadCon. 4 Total Tickets to HomeDadCon. Full Page Ad in Program. Legacy Banner at Events. Logo/Link on AtHomeDad.org. Thanks to Partners on HomeDadChat and TNAHDN Webinars.
