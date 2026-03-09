Conant Family Dance

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About this event
Staff only. Coupon code required for free ticket.
*ANY NON-STAFF PURCHASES HERE WILL BE CANCELLED.
Tickets are $5/person. All attendees, adults and children, require a ticket to attend.
Please choose this if you are purchasing for a family of 4.
If you have a family of 5, tickets are discounted at a $20 flat for your entire family.
*There can be no combining of families for this option.
If you have a family of 6, tickets are discounted at a $20 flat for your entire family.
*There can be no combining of families for this option.
If you have a family of 7, tickets are discounted at a $20 flat for your entire family.
*There can be no combining of families for this option.
*Indicate total attendees in the next question.
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