Conant Elementary School PTO

Hosted by

Conant Elementary School PTO

About this event

Conant Family Dance

4100 West Quarton Rd

Bloomfield Township, MI 48302, USA

Conant Staff ONLY
Free

Staff only. Coupon code required for free ticket.

*ANY NON-STAFF PURCHASES HERE WILL BE CANCELLED.

Individual Ticket
$5

Tickets are $5/person. All attendees, adults and children, require a ticket to attend.

Family of 4
$20
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Please choose this if you are purchasing for a family of 4.

Family of 5
$20
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

If you have a family of 5, tickets are discounted at a $20 flat for your entire family.


*There can be no combining of families for this option.

Family of 6
$20
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

If you have a family of 6, tickets are discounted at a $20 flat for your entire family.


*There can be no combining of families for this option.


Family of 7 (or more)
$20
This is a group ticket, it includes 7 tickets

If you have a family of 7, tickets are discounted at a $20 flat for your entire family.


*There can be no combining of families for this option.

*Indicate total attendees in the next question.

Add a donation for Conant Elementary School PTO

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