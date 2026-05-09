Conard Safe Grad Mini Gift Card Silent Auction -Make a Bid, Get a Great Gift Card, & Support Safe Grad!

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Basket includes $500 GC for new patients, Oral B electric toothbrush, retainer cleaner, thermos, glass straw cup & swag!
Build your best smile with Dr. Menjivar! She set her sights on orthodontics after being an orthodontic patient herself and experiencing phase I treatment, phase II treatment, and even headgear. Basket estimated value is $620!
GIFT CARD FOR NEW PATIENTS ONLY
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We could all use a little more zen these days—and this care package fron a Spoonful of Comfort brings the kind of peace no one can pass up. Help someone relax with a plush, light-as-a-wisp blanket, a lavender warmie. a bedside bell, and cozy socks. Estimated Value about $80!
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Wear Your Conard Red Wolves Pride!! This Gildan size medium sweatshirt is perfect any current or future Red Wolf to feel a part of our den!! Estimated Value $38!
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Is it time to jump into a new fitness plan?? The time is now to grab this amazing opportunity for a fitness assessment and 2 personal training sessions at excel fitness in West Hartford!! Estimated Value $175!
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Ichiro Hibachi and Sushi offers an exceptional dining experience that beautifully blends traditional Japanese flavors with modern creativity. Enjoy fresh, flavorful sushi with both classic and innovative rolls, made with the finest fish. For added excitement, experience the ultimate hibachi cooking show. Whether you’re with family, friends, Ichiro promises a memorable experience. Gift Card Value is $75!
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Your West Hartford Fleming's is located in the historic Educational Building, just off West Hartford Center and next to the Noah Webster Library. Fleming's in West Hartford is an outstanding choice to enjoy an exceptional Prime steak, glass of wine or handcrafted cocktail. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion, hosting a business dinner or simply wanting to enjoy a night out — we will create a memorable evening in our Dining Room.Gift Card Value is $50!
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We are an Australian-inspired steakhouse restaurant beloved worldwide. We pride ourselves on serving up variety; our unbeatable steak cuts are complemented by delicious choices of chicken, ribs, seafood, and pasta at a price for everyone. Our strategy? We're the leader of the pack by emphasizing consistently high quality delicious food delivering a warm, welcoming environment. Our generous portions are moderately priced. Our casual atmosphere couldn't be more transporting - it's like you're right there in the Australian Outback. Gift Card is $50!
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious meal with a variety of pizzas, pastas, grinders, fresh salads, and tasty appetizers to satisfy every craving! Gift Card is $50!
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Tucked away in Elizabeth Park, the Pond House offers an oasis just minutes from Hartford with eclectic, creative cuisine. Our cafe offers guests a trendy, cozy and relaxed environment to lunch, dinner and brunch all year long. We are also one of the Hartford areas premier wedding and banquet facilities with high ceilings adorned with twinkle lights, floor to ceiling cathedral windows, a field stone fireplace and a beautiful terrace overlooking the pond.
Every purchase made at the Pond House supports the Elizabeth Park Conservancy and our beautiful park! Gift Card is for BRUNCH FOR TWO-includes entree for 2 and non alcoholic beverages!
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Established in 2015, New Park Brewing started as a small, local craft brewery focused on IPAs and Sour Ales. New Park now distributes it's own beer, cider, canned cocktails, and non-alcoholic beverages throughout the state of Connecticut.
With it's unique music venue, The Green Room, and two private event spaces, New Park creates a space that brings people together not only around quality libations, but also around quality company. Gift Card is $25!
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Starting bid
Starting bid
A.C. Petersen Farms is a family style restaurant serving breakfast, lunch, dinner and our delicious ice cream desserts. We serve breakfast all day! We are famous for our ice cream, gourmet toppings, and our hand whipped heavy cream. Our milkshake was voted "Best in Connecticut". Gift Card is $25!
Starting bid
A.C. Petersen Farms is a family style restaurant serving breakfast, lunch, dinner and our delicious ice cream desserts. We serve breakfast all day! We are famous for our ice cream, gourmet toppings, and our hand whipped heavy cream. Our milkshake was voted "Best in Connecticut". Gift Card is $25!
Starting bid
Welcome to The Friendly Toast West Hartford, your new go-to destination for all-day brunch and cocktails in the heart of West Hartford Center. Located at 36 LaSalle Road, our first Connecticut location brings our signature retro flair and scratch-made comfort food to the vibrant local dining scene. From indulgent breakfast classics to creative vegan and gluten-free options, our diverse menu is crafted to satisfy every palate. Whether you're fueling up for the day or unwinding with friends, our eclectic atmosphere offers the perfect backdrop. Join us and experience why The Friendly Toast has become a beloved spot across New England. Gift Card is $25!
Starting bid
Our goal since the very beginning has been to create a place that radiates comfort, relaxation and warmth. A place to meet friends, work or just watch the world go by. A local neighborhood spot.
We are lucky to have some fantastic people in our company that bring this to life, giving each store its own character through a combination of personal service and unique design.
And, of course, great coffee. Gift Card is $15!
Starting bid
We're a scratch kitchen, which means we actually make our food—everything including our soups, sauces and salad dressings. No frozen shortcuts, no mystery ingredients, and definitely no squeeze bottles labeled “ranch-ish.” Just real, fresh food made with love.
Gift Card is $25!
Starting bid
With more than 250 items on our menu, it may be hard to believe that we make things fresh and from scratch in each restaurant – but it’s true! Our prep kitchens are one of the busiest spots in our restaurants, and it’s where the magic begins every day. Gift Card worth $25!
Starting bid
If you’re looking for a healthy and customizable meal and wondering what’s on the Just Salad menu, you’re in the right place! Just Salad offers a variety of fresh and nutritious options, including salads, warm bowls, and smoothies. Gift Cards worth $25!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!