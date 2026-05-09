Conard Safe Grad Mini Gift Card Silent Auction -Make a Bid, Get a Great Gift Card, & Support Safe Grad!

Basket includes $500 GC for new patients, Oral B electric toothbrush, retainer cleaner, thermos, glass straw cup & swag!

Build your best smile with Dr. Menjivar! She set her sights on orthodontics after being an orthodontic patient herself and experiencing phase I treatment, phase II treatment, and even headgear. Basket estimated value is $620!

GIFT CARD FOR NEW PATIENTS ONLY