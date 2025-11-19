Concerned Citizen Committee Of South Brevard Incorporated

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Concerned Citizen Committee Of South Brevard Incorporated

About the memberships

Concerned Citizen Committee Of South Brevard Membership Options

CCCSB Adult Membership Dues
$100

Valid until May 25, 2027

Individuals 18 years or older can make two payments of $50.00 within the calendar year if they are not able to make the full $100.00 payment.

CCCSB Youth Membership Dues
$35

Valid until May 25, 2027

Individuals under the age of 18 years old can join CCCSB with parental approval. CCCSB will accept youth members starting from 8 years old (with parental and/or guardian involvement).

CCCSB Family/Household Membership Dues
$210

Valid until May 25, 2027

This membership is exclusively for family members consisting of (parents and a minor) who are seeking to join the CCCSB organization.

CCCSB Business/Partner Membership Dues
$245

Valid until May 25, 2027

Business entities can benefit from paying their dues with a secured seat at the Annual Prayer Breakfast, opportunities to promote business at sponsored events and will benefit from CCCSB promotion on website and social media platforms.

CCCSB Volunteer Membership
Free

No expiration

This is a volunteer position with the expectation that participants are 18 years or older. Anyone under the age of 18 must have parental or guardian consent to participate.

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