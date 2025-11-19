Concerned Citizen Committee Of South Brevard Membership Options

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About the memberships
Valid until May 25, 2027
Individuals 18 years or older can make two payments of $50.00 within the calendar year if they are not able to make the full $100.00 payment.
Valid until May 25, 2027
Individuals under the age of 18 years old can join CCCSB with parental approval. CCCSB will accept youth members starting from 8 years old (with parental and/or guardian involvement).
Valid until May 25, 2027
This membership is exclusively for family members consisting of (parents and a minor) who are seeking to join the CCCSB organization.
Valid until May 25, 2027
Business entities can benefit from paying their dues with a secured seat at the Annual Prayer Breakfast, opportunities to promote business at sponsored events and will benefit from CCCSB promotion on website and social media platforms.
No expiration
This is a volunteer position with the expectation that participants are 18 years or older. Anyone under the age of 18 must have parental or guardian consent to participate.
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