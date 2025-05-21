Concerned Citizens Committee Of South Brevard Incorporated
Concerned Citizens Committee of South Brevard Inc. General Sponsorship
Platinum Sponsorship Package – $1,000+
$1,000
Platinum Sponsors are recognized as cornerstone supporters of CCCSB’s mission to uplift and unify our community through education, celebration, and service. Your contribution fuels impactful programs and ensures free or low-cost access for community members of all ages. Package Benefits include;
Featured logo placement on all event flyers and programs, Verbal recognition at all major fundraisers, advertisement tables at 3 yearly events, Logo/link on CCCSB’s website, social media and email newsletters, opportunity to include materials in event gift bags or promo tables
Recognition post on CCCSB social media
VIP access and seating at select events
Gold Sponsorship Package
$500
Gold Sponsors are strong supporters that provide guidance and dedication to the educational, legislative, environmental and economic projects of CCCSB Inc. Package benefits include
premium entry to exclusive events, VIP amenities, prominent logo placement on digital media, table
at 1 event, event program listing.
Silver Sponsorship Package
$250
Silver Sponsors have an interest in CCCSB's activities within South Brevard and provide financial resources to assist the Committee achieve its goals. Package benefits include discount entry to exclusive events, prominent logo placement on digital media, two tickets to an annual fundraiser and event program listing.
