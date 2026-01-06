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About the memberships
No expiration
This monthly payment plan is for Concert Choir members participating in the upcoming choir tour. The total tour cost is divided into 5 monthly installments of $92 to help families spread payments over time.
Please note that payments are not automatic. Families are responsible for manually submitting each of the 5 monthly installment payments through this platform. All 5 payments of $92 must be completed no later than May 2026 in order for the student to remain eligible to participate in the tour.
To help with planning, the following suggested payment schedule is provided:
Families may pay earlier than the suggested dates if desired, but staying close to this schedule helps ensure all tour arrangements can be finalized on time.
Please Note:
On the payment page there is an optional donation to the payment platform to help keep the platform free for non-profit organizations. To opt out of the optional payment platform donation you have to manually change it on the payment page.
Here’s a simple step-by-step guide you can use to opt out:
Thank you for your support of our Concert Choir and for helping make this educational and musical opportunity possible.
No expiration
High School Concert Choir Tour – Chaperone Payment Plan (5 Installments)
This monthly payment plan is for approved chaperones attending the High School Concert Choir tour. To help make the cost more manageable, the total chaperone fee of $230 has been divided into 5 equal monthly payments of $46, allowing payments to be spread out over time.
Please select this option if you are serving as a chaperone for the Concert Choir tour. Staying on schedule with payments helps ensure that all tour arrangements can be finalized smoothly and on time.
Suggested Payment Schedule:
Payments may be made earlier than the suggested dates if desired; however, remaining close to this schedule helps ensure all tour planning and reservations stay on track.
Please Note:
On the payment page there is an optional donation to the payment platform to help keep the platform free for non-profit organizations. To opt out of the optional payment platform donation you have to manually change it on the payment page.
Here’s a simple step-by-step guide you can use to opt out:
You MUST first have approval from the HHS Choir Director, as well as, complete and pass a level 2 background check with the Evergreen School District before purchasing a ticket as a chaperone for the Concert Choir Tour.
Thank you for your support of our Concert Choir and for helping make this educational and musical opportunity possible.
No expiration
Choose this option for your Student if you would prefer to pay the tour member amount at once rather than with the payment plan. The total amount of $460 must be completed no later than May 2026 in order for the student to remain eligible to participate in the tour.
Please Note:
On the payment page there is an optional donation to the payment platform to help keep the platform free for non-profit organizations. To opt out of the optional payment platform donation you have to manually change it on the payment page.
Here’s a simple step-by-step guide you can use to opt out:
Thank you for your support of our Concert Choir and for helping make this educational and musical opportunity possible.
No expiration
Choose this option only for approved chaperones if you would prefer to pay the tour member amount at once rather than with the payment plan. The total amount of $230 must be completed no later than May 2026 in order for the chaperone to remain eligible to participate in the tour.
Please Note:
On the payment page there is an optional donation to the payment platform to help keep the platform free for non-profit organizations. To opt out of the optional payment platform donation you have to manually change it on the payment page.
Here’s a simple step-by-step guide you can use to opt out:
You MUST first have approval from the HHS Choir Director, as well as, complete and pass a level 2 background check with the Evergreen School District before purchasing a ticket as a chaperone for the Concert Choir Tour.
Thank you for your support of our Concert Choir and for helping make this educational and musical opportunity possible.
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