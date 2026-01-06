Concert Choir Tour

This monthly payment plan is for Concert Choir members participating in the upcoming choir tour. The total tour cost is divided into 5 monthly installments of $92 to help families spread payments over time.

Please note that payments are not automatic. Families are responsible for manually submitting each of the 5 monthly installment payments through this platform. All 5 payments of $92 must be completed no later than May 2026 in order for the student to remain eligible to participate in the tour.





To help with planning, the following suggested payment schedule is provided:

Payment 1: January 16, 2026

Payment 2: February 13, 2026

Payment 3: March 13, 2026

Payment 4: April 10, 2026

Payment 5: May 1, 2026

Families may pay earlier than the suggested dates if desired, but staying close to this schedule helps ensure all tour arrangements can be finalized on time.





Please Note:

On the payment page there is an optional donation to the payment platform to help keep the platform free for non-profit organizations. To opt out of the optional payment platform donation you have to manually change it on the payment page.





Here’s a simple step-by-step guide you can use to opt out:

On the payment page, look for the section that suggests a voluntary contribution to Zeffy. Click on the contribution amount field. Manually enter “0” as the amount. Continue with the checkout process as usual.

Thank you for your support of our Concert Choir and for helping make this educational and musical opportunity possible.