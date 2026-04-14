Concert + Conversation 2026 Silent Auction

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Chef Jerry Moran is famous...or infamous, depending who you ask. Go enjoy an upscale Italian dinner. This is the perfect date night spot. Everything is made from scratch. And, if you don't know about this JAX institution, are you really from JAX? ;)
Starting bid
Go have your tastebuds delighted by Chef Dennis Chan (2025 Mental Health Champion Award Winner) Did you know he also has an award-winning orange cake? Yup. They even put him on a Wheaties box! Don't believe us? Bid on this item and go see the framed version at Blue Bamboo.
Starting bid
Wolf & Cub is an amazing concept store by Emily Moody and Varick Rosete. Their vision for fashionable hometown pride make other cities jealous. Be the coolest kid on the block in these goodies.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!