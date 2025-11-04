Concert For A Cause + Formal Fundraiser

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About this event
Enjoy the whole Denim & Diamonds experience with:
•DJ
•Hat Bar
•Cigar Bar
•Dinner/ Drinks
•Raffles
•Silent Auction
All good times included! 💎👖
Seats up to 8 guests. Let us know the business name or name you’d like on the signage in the comments, and we’ll label the table for you.
Grab a friend and save! Pair pricing includes two tickets!
• 8 VIP Event Tickets
• Reserved Table
• Entrance Signage
• Event Shoutout
• Primary Logo Display on Event Sponsor Banner
• 3 Social Media Shoutouts
• Promo Video Shoutout
• Recognition on Website
• 8 Event Tickets
• Event Signage
• Large Logo Display on Event Sponsor Banner
• 2 Social Media Shoutouts
• Promo Video Shoutout
• Recognition on Website
• 4 Event Tickets
• Event Signage
• Medium Logo Display on Event Sponsor Banner
• Social Media Shoutout
• 2 Event Tickets
• Small Event Signage
• Small Logo Display on Event Sponsor Banner
• Social Media Shoutout
• Recognition on Website
• 2 Event Tickets
• Small Logo Display on Event Sponsor Banner
• Social Media Shoutout
• Recognition on Website
• Small Logo Display on Event Sponsor Banner
$
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