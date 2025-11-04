Karsyn's K9s Foundation

Hosted by

Karsyn's K9s Foundation

About this event

Concert For A Cause + Formal Fundraiser

1468 W Stones Crossing Rd

Greenwood, IN 46143, USA

Demin + Diamonds Entry
$65

Enjoy the whole Denim & Diamonds experience with:

•DJ
•Hat Bar
•Cigar Bar
•Dinner/ Drinks 
•Raffles 
•Silent Auction

All good times included! 💎👖

RESERVED TABLE
$350

Seats up to 8 guests. Let us know the business name or name you’d like on the signage in the comments, and we’ll label the table for you.

Pair Tickets (2)
$120
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Grab a friend and save! Pair pricing includes two tickets!

Diamond Sponsor
$3,500

• 8 VIP Event Tickets

• Reserved Table

• Entrance Signage

• Event Shoutout

• Primary Logo Display on Event Sponsor Banner

• 3 Social Media Shoutouts

• Promo Video Shoutout

• Recognition on Website


Platinum Sponsor
$2,500

• 8 Event Tickets

• Event Signage

• Large Logo Display on Event Sponsor Banner

• 2 Social Media Shoutouts

• Promo Video Shoutout

• Recognition on Website

Gold Sponsor
$1,500

• 4 Event Tickets

• Event Signage

• Medium Logo Display on Event Sponsor Banner

• Social Media Shoutout


Silver Sponsor
$1,000

• 2 Event Tickets

• Small Event Signage

• Small Logo Display on Event Sponsor Banner

• Social Media Shoutout

• Recognition on Website


Bronze Sponsor
$500

• 2 Event Tickets

• Small Logo Display on Event Sponsor Banner

• Social Media Shoutout

• Recognition on Website


Demin Sponsor
$250

• Small Logo Display on Event Sponsor Banner


Add a donation for Karsyn's K9s Foundation

$

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