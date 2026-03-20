Arlington Historical Society Inc

Hosted by

Arlington Historical Society Inc

About this event

Concerts at the Cabins with Walt Wilkins

201 W Front St

Arlington, TX 76011, USA

General Admission
$20

Consider bringing your own lawn chair or blanket.

VIP Admission
$30

Seating closer to the stage and we provide you a chair.

Bronze Sponsor
$50

Bronze Sponsors receive special recognition at the concert! (Concert tickets not included)

Silver Sponsor
$100

Silver Sponsors receive special recognition at the concert! (Concert tickets not included)

Gold Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Gold Sponsors receive special recognition at the concert!, plus two complimentary general admission tickets as a thank you!

Add a donation for Arlington Historical Society Inc

$

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