Concerts at the Cabins with Walt Wilkins

About this event
Consider bringing your own lawn chair or blanket.
Seating closer to the stage and we provide you a chair.
Bronze Sponsors receive special recognition at the concert! (Concert tickets not included)
Silver Sponsors receive special recognition at the concert! (Concert tickets not included)
Gold Sponsors receive special recognition at the concert!, plus two complimentary general admission tickets as a thank you!
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