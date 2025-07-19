Concession Stand - 7/19/2025

6 Piece Wing Combo
$10

6 roasted chicken wings with a choice of sauce. 1 side (chips or salad) and 1 beverage (bottled water, Coke, Diet Coke, Ginger Ale, or Dr. Pepper)

Hamburger Combo
$10

Hamburger with cheese (optional), 1 side (salad or chips), and 1 beverage (bottled water, Coke, Diet Coke, Ginger Ale, or Dr. Pepper)

Hamburger Entrée Only
$8

Hamburger with cheese (optional)

6 Piece Wings Entrée Only
$8

6 roasted chicken wings with a choice of sauce.

Side Salad
$2

Side salad topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, and carrots. Choice of salad dressing (Italian or Ranch)

Bags of Chips
$2

Side Bag of Chips

One Cookie
$2

Sweet Taste of Freedom! One choice of Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal Raisin, or Peach Cobbler

Cookie Deal (2 for $3)
$3

Sweet Taste of Freedom! Two choices of chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, peach cobbler

Pound Cake
$2

Sweet Taste of Freedom! One slice of pound cake

Banana Pudding
$3

Sweet Taste of Freedom!

Mini Sweet Potato Pie
$5

Sweet Taste of Freedom!

Beverage
$2

A choice of bottled water, Coke, Diet Coke, Ginger Ale, or Dr. Pepper

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing