Concessions and Merchandise (2nd show KPop)

This IS A PRE-ORDER ITEM>>> you will receive an email within 24 business hours to confirm your size and color. You will be notified of a pickup time via Email. $20 Shirt colors and sizes (Black, Gray, Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Purple and Hot Pink) Size Adult Youth Small-XL

This IS A PRE-ORDER ITEM>>> you will receive an email within 24 business hours to confirm your size and color. You will be notified of a pickup time via Email. $20 Shirt colors and sizes (Black, Gray, Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Purple and Hot Pink) Size Adult Youth Small-XL

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