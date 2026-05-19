Concessions and Merchandise (2nd show KPop)

Assorted Candy- choose your candy when you pick up at the snack stand
Assorted Candy- choose your candy when you pick up at the snack stand
0
Popcorn
$3
0
Soft Drinks
$3
Assorted Drinks- Coca Cola, Dr. Pepper, Diet Dr. Pepper, DIet Coke, Sprite
Assorted Drinks- Coca Cola, Dr. Pepper, Diet Dr. Pepper, DIet Coke, Sprite
0
OCT Short Sleeve T-shirt Center Logo Youth Small-XL
$20
This IS A PRE-ORDER ITEM>>> you will receive an email within 24 business hours to confirm your size and color. You will be notified of a pickup time via Email. $20 Shirt colors and sizes
(Black, Gray, Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Purple and Hot Pink) Size Adult Youth Small-XL
This IS A PRE-ORDER ITEM>>> you will receive an email within 24 business hours to confirm your size and color. You will be notified of a pickup time via Email. $20 Shirt colors and sizes
(Black, Gray, Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Purple and Hot Pink) Size Adult Youth Small-XL
0
OCT Short Sleeve T-shirt Center Logo Adult Small-4X
$25
This IS A PRE-ORDER ITEM>>> you will receive an email within 24 business hours to confirm your size and color. You will be notified of a pickup time via Email. $25 Shirt colors and sizes
(Black, Gray, Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Purple and Hot Pink) Size Adult Small- 2X
This IS A PRE-ORDER ITEM>>> you will receive an email within 24 business hours to confirm your size and color. You will be notified of a pickup time via Email. $25 Shirt colors and sizes
(Black, Gray, Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Purple and Hot Pink) Size Adult Small- 2X
0
OCT Short Sleeve Pocket Logo Shirt- Youth Small-Xl
$18
This IS A PRE-ORDER ITEM>>> you will receive an email within 24 business hours to confirm your size and color. You will be notified of a pickup time via Email. $18 Shirt colors and sizes
(Black, Gray, Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Purple and Hot Pink) Size Youth Small-XL
This IS A PRE-ORDER ITEM>>> you will receive an email within 24 business hours to confirm your size and color. You will be notified of a pickup time via Email. $18 Shirt colors and sizes
(Black, Gray, Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Purple and Hot Pink) Size Youth Small-XL
0
OCT Short Sleeve Pocket Logo Shirt- Adult Small-4X
$22
This IS A PRE-ORDER ITEM>>> you will receive an email within 24 business hours to confirm your size and color. You will be notified of a pickup time via Email. $22 Shirt colors and sizes
(Black, Gray, Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Purple and Hot Pink) Size Adult Small- 2X
This IS A PRE-ORDER ITEM>>> you will receive an email within 24 business hours to confirm your size and color. You will be notified of a pickup time via Email. $22 Shirt colors and sizes
(Black, Gray, Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Purple and Hot Pink) Size Adult Small- 2X
0
Where Every Story Meets Its Stage Short Sleeve Youth S-XL
$18
This IS A PRE-ORDER ITEM>>> you will receive an email within 24 business hours to confirm your size $18 is For youth size small-XL This shirt comes in Black Only
This IS A PRE-ORDER ITEM>>> you will receive an email within 24 business hours to confirm your size $18 is For youth size small-XL This shirt comes in Black Only
0
Where Every Story Meets Its Stage Short Sleeve Adult S-4XL
$22
This IS A PRE-ORDER ITEM>>> you will receive an email within 24 business hours to confirm your size $22 is For Adult size small-2XL This shirt comes in Black Only
This IS A PRE-ORDER ITEM>>> you will receive an email within 24 business hours to confirm your size $22 is For Adult size small-2XL This shirt comes in Black Only
0
SWAG BAG DONATION
$60
Receive a Ticket to an upcoming show of your choice, a t-shirt with our NEW LOGO and an additional surprise for supporting our theatre.
Receive a Ticket to an upcoming show of your choice, a t-shirt with our NEW LOGO and an additional surprise for supporting our theatre.
0
Donation
$1
0
Donation
$2
0
Donation
$5
0
Donation
$10
0
Cast Photo Poster
$10
Donuts
$1
coffee
$1
cookies
$1
2 for $1
2 for $1
Add a donation for Opelika Community Theatre (Opelika Theatre Company)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!