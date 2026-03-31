Cambridge Christian School Inc

Hosted by

Cambridge Christian School Inc

About this event

Les Miserables - Tickets, Actograms, Concessions, T-shirts

TICKET - Adult
$20
TICKET - Student/ CCS Staff
$15
Actogram
$2

Send your favorite actor/actress a note + candy to be delivered during intermission!

Snack or Drink
$2
Les Miserables T-Shirt
$25

Please check shirt size is available before purchasing.

Add a donation for Cambridge Christian School Inc

$

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