Les Miserables - Tickets, Actograms, Concessions, T-shirts
TICKET - Student/ CCS Staff
$15
Send your favorite actor/actress a note + candy to be delivered during intermission!
Send your favorite actor/actress a note + candy to be delivered during intermission!
Les Miserables T-Shirt
$25
Please check shirt size is available before purchasing.
Please check shirt size is available before purchasing.
Add a donation for Cambridge Christian School Inc
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