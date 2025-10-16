Concordia Cheer Shop

Platinum Sponsor item
Platinum Sponsor
$1,000

Platinum Sponsors

Large Logo on T-Shirt

Handwritten card signed by team

& More!

Gold Sponsor item
Gold Sponsor
$500

Gold Sponsors

Medium Logo on T-Shirt

Handwritten card signed by team

& More!

Bronze Sponsor item
Bronze Sponsor
$250

Bronze Sponsor

Listed on T-Shirt

Handwritten card signed by team

& More!

Friend of Cheer Sponsor item
Friend of Cheer Sponsor
$100

Friend of Cheer Sponsor

Name on back of shirt, if interested.

Receives thank you card signed by the team

& More!

Camp Sponsor item
Camp Sponsor
$400

Camp Sponsors will help us get extra time with choreography and time to learn new skills!

Snack Sponsor item
Snack Sponsor
$25

Snack Sponsor helps us to have snacks on hand for practices or games when we need a little pick me up!

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing