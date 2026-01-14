Concordia Christian Day School's Online Auction

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Starting bid
2 Tickets to attend the SOLD OUT Performance of "& Juliet" from the Broadway Hit Musical, at Blumenthal Arts in Charlotte on the August 11th, 2026 at 7:30pm! Value of $750
Starting bid
(2) 1 Hour Long Sessions with Girls Varsity Basketball Coach, Kristi Fisher. This is open to all athletes, no age requirement.
Also includes 3 Chick-Fil-A meals.
Value of over $200.
Starting bid
Farm Camp for 5 Children plus 7 Chick-Fil-A meals!
Activities include playing with goats, coloring and craft time, creek and water play, finding the goat and bringing home a toy goat. Get to try homegrown items, and have snack time! Bring bathing suits! 1 Parent Must Stay on site.
Starting bid
This purchase includes a 3 Hour Timeslot to enjoy the Concordia Gym for your BIRTHDAY PARTY! Rent you a bounce house, get some snacks and let the kids run wild!
This also includes a 15 Foot Balloon Garland from The Balloonista!
Value of over $420!
Starting bid
Join Photographer Julie Peltzer at Eye Pop Photo in Conover for a special Boudoir Photo Session, and you will not regret it! She has the perfect setup for great photos! When you book a Boudoir photo shoot with Julie (Eyepopphoto), you will receive a $100.00 "PRINT CREDIT" that can be used toward any products such as prints, albums, metals, folio boxes, etc,." (cannot be used toward session fee) Expires: One year after purchase.
Be sure to stop and get your spray tan on, with Tansformations before you go! This package includes a giftcard for $60 to cover your tan!
Value of $160!
Starting bid
3D Fetal Ultrasound at Catawba Women's Center and a Cake to celebrate, from Sumosa's Cakery! Get your very own 6 inch cake and enjoy revealing the gender!
Get your first look at the face you’ve been dreaming of with 3D ultrasound imaging at Catawba Women’s Center.
Value: $190 +
Starting bid
Earthsong Explorers invites you to attend on week of Summer Camp at Hart Square in Vale, NC! Pick one week from the list and send your child for some fun learning the woods, playing in nature and experience the beautiful outdoors!
Value of over $295!
Starting bid
Your pick of 1 Spot at any of the three Top Notch All Star Summer Camps!
June 15-18
June 10-11
July 13-16
Value of over $120!!
Starting bid
6 Tickets to Beat The Bomb at the Charlotte Escape Room!
3638 Tryclan Dr, Charlotte, NC, United States, 28217
$300 Value
Starting bid
2 Tickets to the Charlotte Ballet to see One Thousand Pieces at Knight Theater between May 7-10, 2026! Also included, a $25 Giftcard to Jason's Deli!
Like light refracted through stained glass, Alejandro Cerrudo’s One Thousand Pieces shimmers between clarity and mystery, reforming in a mesmerizing dance of unity. To the music of Philip Glass performed live by the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra, and inspired by the visions of Marc Chagall’s America Windows, this dreamscape unfolds—fluid and ever-shifting, a reflection on art and love. Radiant water hues become a fleeting reflection of something greater, shaping expressions of transformation and the endless mosaic of human connection.
This program is suitable for general audiences.
Choreography: Alejandro Cerrudo
Music: Philip Glass
Scenic & Costume Design: Thomas Mika
Lighting Design: Michael Korsch
Value $240
Starting bid
One week of your choosing for Summer Camp at Athlete's Lab Performance Center!
https://www.athleteslab.org/lessons
Value - $200
Starting bid
$100 Gift Card to Battle and Birdie - Raleigh, NC and/or ParTee Shack in Greensboro, Raleigh, or Charleston (coming soon)!
ParTee Shack - Greensboro’s Ultimate Family Entertainment Center features two epic mini golf courses like you’ve never seen before, a multi-level go kart track, and an arcade with 30+ games!
Tackle thrilling challenges in a game of mini golf like you’ve never seen, featuring twists like a zipline, a basketball hoop, and even a school bus!
Experience high-speed excitement on our multi-level go-kart track, featuring Sodi karts imported from France that reach up to 40 mph on one of the largest tracks in the Southeast!
Battle and Birdie - Raleigh
Every hole is part of an original, custom-designed experience you won’t find anywhere else. Each course features 10 immersive, neon-lit challenges that blend theme, art, and gameplay into one seamless loop of fun. Whether you’re rolling solo, going head-to-head, or bringing the whole family, our mini-golf setup is easy to play, impossible to forget, and always unlimited. And yes — your drink comes with you. Because great shots happen with a cocktail in hand.
Starting bid
Sat & Sun, Oct 3 - Nov 22, 2026
2 Adult & 2 Child Tickets
Value of $120. Plus Chick-Fil-A Gift Cards for 4
Starting bid
It's not often that you can round up 12 of your sweetest friends and go enjoy an Ice Cream Party! Big thanks to our friends, at Carpe Crustum Bakery for constantly supporting Concordia and our Mission!
Starting bid
Pebble is looking forward to seeing you at the Catawba Science Center!!
Plan a visit to Catawba Science Center, a 35,000 sq. ft. science and technology museum that offers a wide range of engaging experiences for visitors of all ages. With hands-on exhibits, animal habitats, salt and freshwater aquarium galleries, and a planetarium we provide a fun and interactive learning environment. Our mission is to change lives and inspire learning through science and wonder!
Dinosaurs Exhibit is OPEN NEW - December 6th. Includes Chick-Fil-A Gift Cards for 2 adults, 2 Children
Starting bid
Enjoy (3) Horse Riding Lessons with our friends at El Cortijo Startown Stables in Taylorsville.
"We aim to strengthen our support for amateur riders, students, and trainers through clinics, scholarship opportunities, and community events that celebrate and promote the breed we love so deeply."
Value of $165
Starting bid
Four tickets to any movie of your choosing at the Golden Ticket Cinemas in Lenoir! Includes 4 Chick-Fil-A Meals!
Expires on 9/27/2026
Starting bid
Take the family and enjoy a day of fun at the Good Karma Alpaca Ranch in Iron Station! Valued at $100
Starting bid
2x tickets to any performance during the 2025-2026 season and a $25 Geppeto's Pizza Gift Card!
Starting bid
2 Tickets to the Hart Square Heritage Festival on 10-24-26 and Chick-Fil-A GiftCards. Value over $135
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!