Concordia Christian Day School's Online Auction

$100 Gift Card to Battle and Birdie - Raleigh, NC and/or ParTee Shack in Greensboro, Raleigh, or Charleston (coming soon)!



ParTee Shack - Greensboro’s Ultimate Family Entertainment Center features two epic mini golf courses like you’ve never seen before, a multi-level go kart track, and an arcade with 30+ games!





Tackle thrilling challenges in a game of mini golf like you’ve never seen, featuring twists like a zipline, a basketball hoop, and even a school bus!





Experience high-speed excitement on our multi-level go-kart track, featuring Sodi karts imported from France that reach up to 40 mph on one of the largest tracks in the Southeast!





Battle and Birdie - Raleigh

Every hole is part of an original, custom-designed experience you won’t find anywhere else. Each course features 10 immersive, neon-lit challenges that blend theme, art, and gameplay into one seamless loop of fun. Whether you’re rolling solo, going head-to-head, or bringing the whole family, our mini-golf setup is easy to play, impossible to forget, and always unlimited. And yes — your drink comes with you. Because great shots happen with a cocktail in hand.