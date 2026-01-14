Concordia Conservatory's Silent Auction

2 Tickets + Backstage Access

Rock out like a true VIP! This once-in-a-lifetime package includes two tickets to a Bon Jovi summer tour performance at Madison Square Garden, plus a backstage tour, a shared meal, photos, autographs, and the chance to meet band members (as available) on one of these nights: July 7, 9, 12, 14, 16, 19, 21, 23, 26. An unforgettable night of legendary music awaits.



