Concordia Conservatory's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Rock out like a true VIP! This once-in-a-lifetime package includes two tickets to a Bon Jovi summer tour performance at Madison Square Garden, plus a backstage tour, a shared meal, photos, autographs, and the chance to meet band members (as available) on one of these nights: July 7, 9, 12, 14, 16, 19, 21, 23, 26. An unforgettable night of legendary music awaits.
Starting bid
Indulge in a remarkable wine experience featuring a bottle of 1981 Moulin des Carruades, the esteemed second wine of Château Lafite Rothschild, as well as a pair of fabulous Super Seconds, a 1986 Château Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande and a 1988 Château Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande. This elegant set also includes an air-pressure wine opener for effortless enjoyment.
Starting bid
A rare collector’s item and musician’s dream: a brand new viola personally signed by acclaimed violist and comedian Isabel Hagen and 9-time Grammy Award winning violist of Emerson String Quartet, Lawrence Dutton. Perfect for performers, students, or music lovers seeking a truly special and meaningful instrument.
Starting bid
Another opportunity to experience Broadway magic! Enjoy two tickets to Patti Murin’s Once Upon a Stage performance at the Overture Center in Madison, WI on April 23 — a delightful evening of music, storytelling, and theatrical charm.
Starting bid
Bring live music to your next gathering! Guitarist Lee Metcalf and bassist Bob Gingery will perform jazz, blues, or classic rock at a private event of your choosing. A memorable and intimate musical experience for hosts and guests alike.
Starting bid
A music lover’s treasure trove! This unique collection includes 3 1970s vinyl picture discs (Elton John, The Who, and Rufus), a First Day Issue Elvis Presley stamp, and framed original artwork commissioned for the NBC film John & Yoko: A Love Story.
Starting bid
Own a piece of music history! This iconic Shure SM58 performance microphone is personally signed by Grammy-winning artist Sheryl Crow. A standout collectible for fans, musicians, and memorabilia enthusiasts alike.
Starting bid
Experience the grandeur of the Metropolitan Opera with two tickets to Tristan and Isolde, Wagner’s sweeping masterpiece of passion and fate. Enjoy world-class performers, breathtaking staging, and an unforgettable evening at Lincoln Center.
Starting bid
Enjoy an elegant evening of chamber music with 2 tickets to a performance by Lawrence Dutton and the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center at the Zankel Center in Saratoga Springs. Featuring works by Burleigh, Dvořák, and Beethoven.
Starting bid
Enhance your celebration with a live performance by gifted Concordia Conservatory guitar students Matan Vamos, Hudson Hwang, and Anaya Santiago. Perfect as featured entertainment or elegant background music for parties, receptions, or special occasions.
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious dining experience for 4 at La Casa in Bronxville or Purchase. Savor expertly prepared cuisine in a warm, inviting atmosphere — ideal for a relaxed and memorable evening with friends or family.
Starting bid
Be part of the live studio audience for The Kelly Clarkson Show! This exclusive experience includes 2 tickets to a taping at 30 Rockefeller Plaza on a mutually agreed-upon date. Expect celebrity guests, music, laughter, and behind-the-scenes excitement.
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious evening out with dinner for 4 at Polpettina, a beloved Eastchester restaurant known for its gourmet pizza, handcrafted meatballs, other italian specialties, and warm, welcoming atmosphere. Perfect for a relaxed night with friends or family — buon appetito!
Starting bid
Immerse yourself in exceptional sound quality with AKG K701 open-back audiophile headphones. Known for their clarity, depth, and comfort, these headphones are ideal for musicians, recording enthusiasts, and serious music lovers.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!