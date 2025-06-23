Concrete Mama Silent Auction

BID IN INCREMENTS OF $20

Artist - Daniel Mustard, currently incarcerated at WSP



Behind every face is a story, a collection of experiences that can make the person before us come alive... if we take the opportunity to go beyond mere appearances.





When you look at Ramiro, you may guess he was the son of a fisherman, and you might not be surprised to learn he began his life in 1948, growing up in Cuba. Perhaps you might guess he became a citizen of the United States after he immigrated in 1966, earning his citizenship through military service during a difficult time in this country, a time when military service was not universally popular.





Would you guess he was a father and husband, marrying his sweetheart just before deploying to Vietnam in 1968, learning he would soon be a father even as he went to war? Do the lines on his face speak of three long years spent as a POW, imprisoned in Vietnam after a routine patrol ended in ambush and capture?





Can you see the resolve in his eyes, revealing a man determined to be a provider to his family despite the trauma he endured like so many of his comrades from war? Even in that first humble job within a cannery, you might believe Ramiro was a man whose warmth created unexpected friends, but now there is little evidence of the emotional turmoil he endured in the midst of this, battling his own demons.





Like any of us, you might expect Ramiro did not forge his path alone, and the individuals who helped him rise above his wounds each had their part, one such person reconnecting Ramiro to his roots upon the ocean. With the help of one caring individual Ramiro found a new path of healing, fishing for marlin on the healing expanse of the open sea, eventually gaining his own vessel... and perhaps you can see the light of inspiration that experience brought him.





Perhaps you can visualize it, Ramiro encountering an old friend, a fellow POW living in Charleston, South Carolina, seeing an opportunity to help a fellow veteran climb out of his own pit of depression and trauma. From this experience grew Ramiro’s new vision.



Looking at the face of this humble man, can you picture the small fleet of fishing vessels he helped create, mentoring veteran after veteran, training them as he nurtured them, giving them a fresh purpose and the open space of the ocean to find peace?





Looking at this man, could you believe he became not just the agent of healing for many others, but also a lifeline to work, purpose, and meaning for many others who might otherwise have been lost?