Concrete Mama Silent Auction

Artist - Daniel Mustard, currently incarcerated at WSP.
24" x 36"
Statement: In 1931, Herbert Nichols Jr. became the youngest person ever imprisoned at the Washington State Penitentiary after he shot and killed Sheriff John Wormell in Asotin County. Just a 12-year-old child, he was tried as an adult and sentenced to life in prison. His case shocked the nation, exposing the harsh realities of how the justice system can fail young people. Nichols spent nearly 40 years behind bars before finally being paroled in 1968. He went on to become a successful accountant in Hollywood.
You can listen to the full story on Season 1 Episode 3 of the Concrete Mama podcast in Red's History Report segment.
Artist - Daniel Mustard, currently incarcerated at WSP
22" x 30"
Statement: In the 1970s, Washington State Penitentiary briefly allowed its inmate motorcycle club to keep and ride real bikes inside the prison yard. Being able to enjoy your hard work and what you love gives those of us who are incarcerated a sense of purpose and accomplishment. So fixing up Harleys and then getting to test ride them must have been an exhilarating experience.
You can listen to the full story on Season 1 Episode 6 of the Concrete Mama podcast in Red's History Report segment.
Artist - Daniel Mustard, currently incarcerated at WSP
24" x 36"
Statement: The first woman incarcerated at Washington State Penitentiary. She was housed here for Grand Larceny in 1887. She was described only as a housewife. Her name and story remain anonymous in public records. This anonymity speaks volumes about how women's stories, particularly those of incarcerated women, were historically marginalized or undocumented.
The penitentiary had to create accommodations for women because none existed initially. For the next 44 years, women inmates were housed in makeshift accommodations in a prison intended for men. To prove the state was an equal opportunity law enforcer, in 1931, the state built a women’s prison just outside of the walls of the main prison and staffed it with female guards called matrons. In 1971, a new prison was constructed for the women at Purdy, near Gig Harbor.
Artist - Daniel Mustard, currently incarcerated at WSP
26" x 32"
Statement: These children have just parted ways with their incarcerated dads. Visiting a parent in prison can be both joyful and painful. The famous Concrete Mama photo from the book that I've recreated here haunts me because of all the love trapped inside these walls. This was a hard painting for me to finish. For kids, the visit offers a few precious hours of connection, but leaving means walking away while their parent remains behind, carrying both the warmth of the visit and the pain of separation.
In Season 2 of Concrete Mama, the team will be covering more stories like this one about parenting from prison.
Artist - Daniel Mustard, currently incarcerated at WSP
24" x 36"
Statement: The Lincoln’s Day Massacre happened on February 12, 1934, when an escape attempt at the Washington State Penitentiary erupted in gunfire. By the end, eight incarcerated men and one officer were dead, and six officers lay wounded. The prison yard carried the weight of grief and chaos that day — a stark reminder of the desperation for freedom and the heavy cost paid by everyone inside the walls.
In Season 1 Episode 4 Red shared some of the ghost stories from people who have encountered these lost souls.
Artist - Daniel Mustard, currently incarcerated at WSP
Behind every face is a story, a collection of experiences that can make the person before us come alive... if we take the opportunity to go beyond mere appearances.
When you look at Ramiro, you may guess he was the son of a fisherman, and you might not be surprised to learn he began his life in 1948, growing up in Cuba. Perhaps you might guess he became a citizen of the United States after he immigrated in 1966, earning his citizenship through military service during a difficult time in this country, a time when military service was not universally popular.
Would you guess he was a father and husband, marrying his sweetheart just before deploying to Vietnam in 1968, learning he would soon be a father even as he went to war? Do the lines on his face speak of three long years spent as a POW, imprisoned in Vietnam after a routine patrol ended in ambush and capture?
Can you see the resolve in his eyes, revealing a man determined to be a provider to his family despite the trauma he endured like so many of his comrades from war? Even in that first humble job within a cannery, you might believe Ramiro was a man whose warmth created unexpected friends, but now there is little evidence of the emotional turmoil he endured in the midst of this, battling his own demons.
Like any of us, you might expect Ramiro did not forge his path alone, and the individuals who helped him rise above his wounds each had their part, one such person reconnecting Ramiro to his roots upon the ocean. With the help of one caring individual Ramiro found a new path of healing, fishing for marlin on the healing expanse of the open sea, eventually gaining his own vessel... and perhaps you can see the light of inspiration that experience brought him.
Perhaps you can visualize it, Ramiro encountering an old friend, a fellow POW living in Charleston, South Carolina, seeing an opportunity to help a fellow veteran climb out of his own pit of depression and trauma. From this experience grew Ramiro’s new vision.
Looking at the face of this humble man, can you picture the small fleet of fishing vessels he helped create, mentoring veteran after veteran, training them as he nurtured them, giving them a fresh purpose and the open space of the ocean to find peace?
Looking at this man, could you believe he became not just the agent of healing for many others, but also a lifeline to work, purpose, and meaning for many others who might otherwise have been lost?
Artist - Daniel Mustard, currently incarcerated at WSP
48" x 45"
Statement: Growing up, some of my best memories were in the shop with my grandpa learning carpentry. The greatest impact on me though was just the time we spent together. Many fathers in here long for those days again.
Artist - Daniel Mustard, currently incarcerated at WSP
31" x 22"
Statement: Too many of us who are incarcerated have a past that is trying to pull us back into old behaviors. Creativity is a tool we use to fight that battle and move forward into a hopeful, brighter future. Being able to tell stories and use our creativity as part of the Concrete Mama podcast and media lab has been cathartic and inspiring in ways we could never have even imagined.
Artist - Daniel Mustard, currently incarcerated at WSP
31" x 23"
Statement: As I painted this landscape, I left the prison environment (in my mind) and created a place I would love to live in. Whether it exists or not doesn’t matter. It does in my world - especially as I was painting it. I hope you are transported there too.
Artist - Daniel Mustard, currently incarcerated at WSP
34" x 26"
Statement: This painting brings me peace and stillness. I pray it does the same for you.
Artist - Daniel Mustard, currently incarcerated at WSP
20.5" x 28"
Statement: This piece is inspired by the striking presence of the peacock and its vibrant plumage. Birds often spark my imagination; their variety of forms, colors, and patterns offer so much to explore. With this work, I wanted to capture a sense of motion, as if the eyes of the feathers are flowing outward. The splashes of paint bring a burst of energy, letting the colors feel alive and in motion beyond the canvas.
Artist - Daniel Mustard, currently incarcerated at WSP
21" x 31"
Statement: This weathered rooster stands as a watchful figure, his gaze steady and unyielding. The piece plays with strong contrasts, light against dark, muted reds, and the subdued yellow set against a stark black background. The intensity of his stare pulls you in, making the rooster both guardian and symbol of resilience.
Artist - Daniel Mustard, currently incarcerated at WSP
24" x 28"
Statement: A tiger roaring in a lightning storm is an image of pure strength and courage. In the storms of our life do we shrink back or do we face them courageously?
Artist - Daniel Mustard, currently incarcerated at WSP
36" x 40"
Statement: Every trial we endure releases treasure we can share. This encourages me, knowing my hardships are not in vain, no matter how meaningless they seem at the time.
Artist - Demar Nelson, currently incarcerated at WSP
32" x 60"
Statement: This light bulb represents our incarcerated imagination and spirit getting out into the world. One original thought can spark a blast of creativity that has a bigger impact than we may ever know. We all possess this innate ability.
As one of the hosts of Concrete Mama: the podcast, I can't wait to bring you Season 2!
Artist - Demar Nelson, currently incarcerated at WSP
24" x 36"
Statement: Creativity is the inner child in all of us that can change the world once we release it. Since I’ve been incarcerated, I’ve had to rely on my creativity to be my guiding light toward freedom.
To hear more of my story, listen to Season 1 Episode 3 of the podcast called "The Life & Times of Demar Nelson"
Artist: Steven Sutton, currently incarcerated at WSP
Statement: Originally, this painting was started by another artist, but it was either misplaced or perhaps they thought it was ruined. I took the original picture and reimagined it.
Alice Cooper became the “Godfather of Shock Rock” by turning rebellion and imagination into art that entertained and pushed boundaries. Similarly, I've transformed the confinement of prison into a space for creativity and reinvention. Both show that even in restrictive environments, whether societal expectations or prison walls, the human spirit finds ways to express, resist, and captivate.
Artist: Steven Sutton, currently incarcerated at WSP
36" x 48"
Statement: I painted this because I follow the Asatru path, which is a modern spiritual practice inspired by the ancient Norse gods and traditions. In Asatru, the gods are seen as guides and role models, and they represent different qualities people can aspire to in life. For me, Odin, who is known as the father of Thor and the All-Father of the gods, is especially important. He symbolizes wisdom, courage, and the pursuit of knowledge — qualities I try to live by every day. Choosing Odin as my subject felt natural because his values are a pillar in how I approach life, make decisions, and face challenges.
Artist: Steven Sutton, currently incarcerated at WSP
20" x 24"
Statement: I chose to paint the owl because it’s the perfect mix of smart and fierce.The wise observer and the ultimate night creature. Working in black, white, and grey lets the focus stay on its sharp features and the watchful gaze. Honestly, owls just have this natural cool factor: sleek, mysterious, and always a little intimidating. That’s the energy I wanted to capture.
Artist: Paco Miranda, currently incarcerated at WSP
14" x 9.75"
Statement: A lovingly crafted tribute to our family of incarcerated and formerly incarcerated hosts, crafted in-house at WSP in the Sustainable Practices Lab’s wood shop. Inspired by original illustrations of the crew by Zac Bentz.
Artist - Unknown
13.75" x 8.5"
Statement: Bursting with swirling reds and vibrant yellows, this rose seems to pulse with energy and life. Painted by an incarcerated artist whose identity remains unknown, it transforms the confinement of a prison cell into a kaleidoscope of imagination and freedom. Each twisting petal and fiery hue captures a world beyond the walls — a reminder that creativity can bloom even in the most restricted spaces.
Artist - G.
10" x 8"
This bold, slightly cartoonish lion bursts off the canvas with a powerful, defiant roar. Painted by a currently incarcerated artist known only as G, the piece captures both strength and attitude — a symbolic voice of courage echoing from behind prison walls. Its vibrant energy reminds viewers that even in confinement, the human spirit can roar loud, proud, and unrestrained.
Artist - A.J.
9" x 9.75"
This striking portrait, painted by a currently incarcerated artist identified only as A.J., bridges worlds — honoring cultural heritage while channeling personal expression from within prison walls. It celebrates resilience, identity, and the enduring power of art to transcend confinement.
Artist - Unknown
8.25" x 11"
In vivid oranges and deep blacks, this abstract composition dances across a crisp white background, evoking movement, energy, and mystery. Painted by a currently incarcerated artist, the piece invites you to lose yourself in imagination, a reminder that creativity knows no boundaries - even behind walls.
Artist - Unknown
11" x 8.25"
This vibrant abstract painting evokes the energy and warmth of sunflowers reaching for the light. Painted by a currently incarcerated artist, it radiates growth, life, and resilience.
Artist - Unknown
14" x 11"
Two vibrant planets float in a cosmic dance across a dark expanse, their colors swirling and alive with energy. Painted by a currently incarcerated artist, this piece transforms a confined world into a limitless universe, and celebrates the power of creativity to transport us anywhere — even from within prison walls.
Artist - Johnnie W.
16.25" x 23.5"
Artist - Steve Bartholomew
11" x 14.75"
Statement: I created this painting in an attempt to portray the power of labels, at least as it pertains to people in my world. It was intended for an open-entry exhibit at the Seattle Museum whose theme was labels.
I chose the words seen in the mirror from among those by which I have been defined, either explicitly or implicitly, by my captors. And yet, they chose to censor this piece, prohibiting me from sending it out into the free world.
Since then, I have found a way. I hope it has found a place with you.
Artist - Anthony Covert, formerly incarcerated at WSP
16" x 20"
Statement: A lot of the time in prison, we sit there and we contemplate by ourselves. But the noose is around his neck, and his voice is choked out, because we don’t have the opportunity to be heard, typically, while we’re on the inside. But if you look at the bottom, we have the mic now, and the narrative gets to change, so the contemplation gets to keep going and extend beyond just us.
To hear more of my story, listen to Season 1 Episode 2 & 4 of the podcast. I'm excited to be out here in the Walla Walla community now, attending Whitman College, and continuing as a host of the podcast in Season 2!
Artist - Anthony Covert, formerly incarcerated at WSP
24" x 36"
We have to shut our mouths and listen to our heart—that’s why the mouth is taped over and the headphones are plugged into the chest. On the podcast, we talk about where things come from: the need to check in with yourself, to sit with yourself, to listen deeply. That’s where the raw stuff comes out.
I chose mixed media because I wanted an in-your-face expression rather than a flat, two-dimensional interpretation. I hope this piece speaks to anyone willing to pause and reflect.
Artist - Anthony Covert, formerly incarcerated at WSP
16" x 20"
Statement: I was at Wallowa Lake and I was looking for a place that was just very serene to me. I came up on this little pathway that had a waterfall bouncing off it and all these trees around and there was no other person hiking. And so there I was like, man, this is what it's like to find peace outside of prison. In the forest, up in the mountains of Wallowa, and just enjoying the sounds of the water. Perfect.
To hear more of my story, listen to Season 1 Episode 2 & 4 of the podcast. I'm excited to be out here in the Walla Walla community now, attending Whitman College, and continuing as a host of the podcast in Season 2!
Artist - Anthony Covert, formerly incarcerated at WSP
16" x 20"
Statement: Being able to find a place where you can look up and see the stars with no obstructions, no buildings……nothing but a few trees and the mountains in the background, is the best. And so I call this piece stargazing because every now and then we get to look up just to see that we're a small part of how big this world can actually be. Excellent.
To hear more of my story, listen to Season 1 Episode 2 & 4 of the podcast. I'm excited to be out here in the Walla Walla community now, attending Whitman College, and continuing as a host of the podcast in Season 2!
Beautiful acrylic and washable blanked with a custom printed art design by artist Lauren Glickman, a social justice advocate who travels the world doing work from the Peace Corp to prison reform. Her art is a visual feast and her work is like a warm embrace — bold, colorful, and alive with stories of resilience, justice, and hope.
Show your 12th Man pride in style! This high quality blanket, scarf, and hat set was hand-knitted by an incarcerated artist at Monroe Correctional Complex near Seattle. Perfect for game days or cozy nights, this ultimate fan bundle is totally unique and one of a kind.
Lovingly handmade by incarcerated folks at the WSP Sustainable Practices Lab.
Lovingly handmade by incarcerated folks at the WSP Sustainable Practices Lab.
Lovingly handmade by incarcerated folks at the WSP Sustainable Practices Lab.
Lovingly handmade by incarcerated folks at the WSP Sustainable Practices Lab.
Lovingly handmade by incarcerated folks at the WSP Sustainable Practices Lab.
Lovingly handmade by incarcerated folks at the WSP Sustainable Practices Lab.
Lovingly handmade by incarcerated folks at the WSP Sustainable Practices Lab.
Lovingly handmade by incarcerated folks at the WSP Sustainable Practices Lab.
Lovingly handmade by incarcerated folks at the WSP Sustainable Practices Lab.made by incarcerated folks at the WSP Sustainable Practices Lab.
Lovingly handmade by incarcerated folks at the WSP Sustainable Practices Lab.
Lovingly handmade by incarcerated folks at the WSP Sustainable Practices Lab.
