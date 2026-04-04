Conductor's Circle Dinner at Papillon Restaurant - April 26, 2026

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About this event
Enjoy dinner and wine with the Bay Phil family!
This dinner is complimentary for current Conductor's Circle members. Membership will be confirmed prior to the event.
As part of this exclusive circle, you’ll enjoy:
🎶 Best seats in the house (Tier 1 subscriptions)
🎶 Priority access before anyone else
🎶 VIP Intermission receptions & special-access parking with golf cart service
🎶 Intimate Sunday Dinners with our extraordinary Guest Artists
🎶 Invitations to unique, private events throughout the year
🎶 Complimentary rehearsal access and conversations with our Conductor
🎶 Discounts for your friends & family—they get VIP treatment too!
🎶 Flexible ticket transfers at no cost
🎶 Recognition in our programs and early digital access
🎶 And more—plus a tax-deductible donation to Bay Philharmonic*
As part of this exclusive circle, you’ll enjoy:
🎶 Best seats in the house (Tier 1 subscriptions)
🎶 Priority access before anyone else
🎶 VIP Intermission receptions & special-access parking with golf cart service
🎶 Intimate Sunday Dinners with our extraordinary Guest Artists
🎶 Invitations to unique, private events throughout the year
🎶 Complimentary rehearsal access and conversations with our Conductor
🎶 Discounts for your friends & family—they get VIP treatment too!
🎶 Flexible ticket transfers at no cost
🎶 Recognition in our programs and early digital access
🎶 And more—plus a tax-deductible donation to Bay Philharmonic*
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