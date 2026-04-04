Bay Philharmonic

Hosted by

Bay Philharmonic

About this event

Conductor's Circle Dinner at Papillon Restaurant - April 26, 2026

37296 Mission Blvd

Fremont, CA 94536, USA

Dinner
$100

Enjoy dinner and wine with the Bay Phil family!

Conductor's Circle
Free

This dinner is complimentary for current Conductor's Circle members. Membership will be confirmed prior to the event.

Join the Conductor's Circle today! (Individual)
$1,500

As part of this exclusive circle, you’ll enjoy:

🎶 Best seats in the house (Tier 1 subscriptions)
🎶 Priority access before anyone else
🎶 VIP Intermission receptions & special-access parking with golf cart service
🎶 Intimate Sunday Dinners with our extraordinary Guest Artists
🎶 Invitations to unique, private events throughout the year
🎶 Complimentary rehearsal access and conversations with our Conductor
🎶 Discounts for your friends & family—they get VIP treatment too!
🎶 Flexible ticket transfers at no cost
🎶 Recognition in our programs and early digital access
🎶 And more—plus a tax-deductible donation to Bay Philharmonic*

Join the Conductor's Circle today! (Couple)
$3,000

As part of this exclusive circle, you’ll enjoy:

🎶 Best seats in the house (Tier 1 subscriptions)
🎶 Priority access before anyone else
🎶 VIP Intermission receptions & special-access parking with golf cart service
🎶 Intimate Sunday Dinners with our extraordinary Guest Artists
🎶 Invitations to unique, private events throughout the year
🎶 Complimentary rehearsal access and conversations with our Conductor
🎶 Discounts for your friends & family—they get VIP treatment too!
🎶 Flexible ticket transfers at no cost
🎶 Recognition in our programs and early digital access
🎶 And more—plus a tax-deductible donation to Bay Philharmonic*

Add a donation for Bay Philharmonic

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