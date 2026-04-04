Conductor's Circle Dinner at Papillon Restaurant - April 26, 2026

As part of this exclusive circle, you’ll enjoy:

🎶 Best seats in the house (Tier 1 subscriptions)

🎶 Priority access before anyone else

🎶 VIP Intermission receptions & special-access parking with golf cart service

🎶 Intimate Sunday Dinners with our extraordinary Guest Artists

🎶 Invitations to unique, private events throughout the year

🎶 Complimentary rehearsal access and conversations with our Conductor

🎶 Discounts for your friends & family—they get VIP treatment too!

🎶 Flexible ticket transfers at no cost

🎶 Recognition in our programs and early digital access

🎶 And more—plus a tax-deductible donation to Bay Philharmonic*