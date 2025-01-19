Coney Island Neighborhood Revitalization Corporation's Auction

Hosted by

Yoga Personal Remote Class with Instructor Rain item
$50

Personal remote yoga class to address key areas of concern.


(Please note: Participation in this fitness class involves physical activity and carries the risk of injury. Participants should consult with a physician before beginning, and are responsible for exercising within their limits. This class is not a substitute for professional medical advice, and the instructor is not liable for injuries.)

Yoga Class Gift Certificate item
$50

Our mission is to build a community that supports healthier, happier lives. We are committed to the idea that“Yoga Is for Everybody & Every Body.”

Ursula Campos w/ Cuidate Collective Self-Care Gift Set item
$50

This gift set is specifically created to enhance your wellness with natural products developed to enhance your self-care journey.

Cuidate Collective: Self-care & Liberation Coaching Session item
$50

Cuidate Collective offers Liberation & Self-Care Coaching by BIPOC LGBTQ femme healers with intuitive, ancestor-guided sessions that blend holistic, historical, and multidisciplinary approaches to healing. Each personalized session may include somatic support, meditation, astrology, tarot, and more—helping you reconnect with ancestral wisdom, understand the roots of self-care struggles, and celebrate your existing strengths. 90 mins.

30 minute Tarot Reading w/ SacredNess item
$50

Intuitive Vanessa will offer insight and guidance devlving deeper into self-reflection.

SacredNess South Bath Therapy Session item
$50

Sound Therapy uses sound, music and specialist instruments played in therapeutic ways, combined with deep self-reflection techniques to improve health and wellbeing. 1 hour.

45 minute full-body calisthenics (remote) item
$100

Get ready to break a sweat with Sports & Fitness Instructor, Volleyball Coach 🏐, Track & Field/ XC Coach 🏃🏾‍♂️, Fitness Coach 💪🏾, Yogi🧘🏽‍♂️, choreographer and dancer Russell as he helps you to elevate your workout in this remote abs exercise session.


(Please note: Participation in this fitness class involves physical activity and carries the risk of injury. Participants should consult with a physician before beginning, and are responsible for exercising within their limits. This class is not a substitute for professional medical advice, and the instructor is not liable for injuries.)

Luxury Glow Gift Package w/ Danica Britton Beauty item
$50

Enjoy the luxury glow experience of Danica Britton Beauty with a gift package including the following: Aromatherapy Body Sugar Scrub- (lavender & mint fragrance), Illuminating Body Butter, ”Let’s Get Juicing” Ebook Download- Juice / Wellness book, "It’s the Glow for Me” crewneck; and Glowing & Growing T- Shirt.

Hard Rock shot glasses
Starting bid

Two VIP All Access passes to the NYC Horror Film Festival item
$400

Two VIP All Access theatre passes to see the NYC Horror Film Festival at the Dine in Look Cinema, valued at $600 in 2025. Starting December 4 through December 7th.

4 Tickets to the 2026 Brooklyn Cyclones item
$80

You will have the opportunity to attend on Brooklyn Cyclones Game during the 2026 Regular Season

Tickets may be redeemed for any Non-Premium game during the Regular Season

To redeem your voucher, follow the instructions on the certificate. Once received, must be used by 8/31/2026 .

Hard Rock Cafe Shaker and Whiskey Glass item
$75

Hard Rock Cafe Whiskey Shaker and Glass valued $55.

Hard Rock Cafe Take Me Home Tonight Package item
Hard Rock Cafe Take Me Home Tonight Package
$100

Take Me Home Tonight collection from Hard Rock Cafe. A fragrance Diffuser, Candle, and Room Spray.

2 light weigh short sleeve Yankee Hoodies item
$50

2 lightweight XL short-sleeve Ford Yankee Hoodies

Babe Ruth Yankee Vest item
$40

XL Babe Ruth Yankee Vest.

