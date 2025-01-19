Coney Island Neighborhood Revitalization Corporation's Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Personal remote yoga class to address key areas of concern.
(Please note: Participation in this fitness class involves physical activity and carries the risk of injury. Participants should consult with a physician before beginning, and are responsible for exercising within their limits. This class is not a substitute for professional medical advice, and the instructor is not liable for injuries.)
Starting bid
Our mission is to build a community that supports healthier, happier lives. We are committed to the idea that“Yoga Is for Everybody & Every Body.”
Starting bid
This gift set is specifically created to enhance your wellness with natural products developed to enhance your self-care journey.
Starting bid
Cuidate Collective offers Liberation & Self-Care Coaching by BIPOC LGBTQ femme healers with intuitive, ancestor-guided sessions that blend holistic, historical, and multidisciplinary approaches to healing. Each personalized session may include somatic support, meditation, astrology, tarot, and more—helping you reconnect with ancestral wisdom, understand the roots of self-care struggles, and celebrate your existing strengths. 90 mins.
Starting bid
Intuitive Vanessa will offer insight and guidance devlving deeper into self-reflection.
Starting bid
Sound Therapy uses sound, music and specialist instruments played in therapeutic ways, combined with deep self-reflection techniques to improve health and wellbeing. 1 hour.
Starting bid
Get ready to break a sweat with Sports & Fitness Instructor, Volleyball Coach 🏐, Track & Field/ XC Coach 🏃🏾♂️, Fitness Coach 💪🏾, Yogi🧘🏽♂️, choreographer and dancer Russell as he helps you to elevate your workout in this remote abs exercise session.
(Please note: Participation in this fitness class involves physical activity and carries the risk of injury. Participants should consult with a physician before beginning, and are responsible for exercising within their limits. This class is not a substitute for professional medical advice, and the instructor is not liable for injuries.)
Starting bid
Enjoy the luxury glow experience of Danica Britton Beauty with a gift package including the following: Aromatherapy Body Sugar Scrub- (lavender & mint fragrance), Illuminating Body Butter, ”Let’s Get Juicing” Ebook Download- Juice / Wellness book, "It’s the Glow for Me” crewneck; and Glowing & Growing T- Shirt.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Two VIP All Access theatre passes to see the NYC Horror Film Festival at the Dine in Look Cinema, valued at $600 in 2025. Starting December 4 through December 7th.
Starting bid
You will have the opportunity to attend on Brooklyn Cyclones Game during the 2026 Regular Season
Tickets may be redeemed for any Non-Premium game during the Regular Season
To redeem your voucher, follow the instructions on the certificate. Once received, must be used by 8/31/2026 .
Starting bid
Hard Rock Cafe Whiskey Shaker and Glass valued $55.
Starting bid
Take Me Home Tonight collection from Hard Rock Cafe. A fragrance Diffuser, Candle, and Room Spray.
Starting bid
2 lightweight XL short-sleeve Ford Yankee Hoodies
Starting bid
XL Babe Ruth Yankee Vest.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!