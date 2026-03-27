Sponsorship 10th Annual Green & Healthy Schools Conference

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About this event
5 tickets
Logo on conference marketing materials, sponsor poster, emails, and handouts
Exhibitor space
Half page ad in conference handout reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas
Special thanks and logo placement on stage sponsor sign
Special logo placement on large event banners, webpage, and registration website
4 tickets
Logo on conference marketing materials, sponsor poster, emails, and handouts
Exhibitor space
Half page ad in conference handout reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas
Special thanks and logo placement on stage sponsor sign
2 tickets
Logo on conference marketing materials, sponsor poster, emails, and handouts
Exhibitor space
Quarter page ad in conference handout
1 ticket
Logo on conference marketing materials, sponsor poster, emails, and handouts
Exhibitor space
$
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