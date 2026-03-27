Reflo

Hosted by

Reflo

About this event

Sponsorship 10th Annual Green & Healthy Schools Conference

Champion Level
$5,000

5 tickets
Logo on conference marketing materials, sponsor poster, emails, and handouts
Exhibitor space
Half page ad in conference handout reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas
Special thanks and logo placement on stage sponsor sign
Special logo placement on large event banners, webpage, and registration website

Advocate Level
$2,500

4 tickets
Logo on conference marketing materials, sponsor poster, emails, and handouts
Exhibitor space
Half page ad in conference handout reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas
Special thanks and logo placement on stage sponsor sign

Promoter Level
$1,000

2 tickets
Logo on conference marketing materials, sponsor poster, emails, and handouts
Exhibitor space
Quarter page ad in conference handout

Participant Level
$500

1 ticket
Logo on conference marketing materials, sponsor poster, emails, and handouts
Exhibitor space

Add a donation for Reflo

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!