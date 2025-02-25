Conference Bag Insert Sponsorship & Booth

1300 Houston St

Fort Worth, TX 76102, USA

$750

Please ship the flyer to: Aaron Alaniz C/O NextStep Recruiting 4400 State Hwy 121 #300-378 Lewisville, TX 75056 To arrive no later than August 7, 2025 if possible
$1,350

Hall Hours • NEW THIS YEAR – Exhibitor Reception Wednesday 5:45 PM to 7:15 PM •Wednesday, September 10th 5:45 PM to 7:15 PM •Thursday, September 11th 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM •Friday, September 12th 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM The Conference will be held on September 10 - 13, 2025 at Omni Hotel, located at 1300 Houston Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102.

