Fellowship Of American Baptist Musicians

Hosted by

Fellowship Of American Baptist Musicians

About this event

Conference for Church Musicians 2026

W2511 WI-23

Green Lake, WI 54941, USA

Adult Registration
$350
Available until Jun 15

Registration fee increases to $400 after June 15

Young Adults
$250
Available until Jun 15

Post high school through age 25

Registration fee increases to $300 after June 15

Youth: Staying with youth at Lone Tree Lodge
$700
Available until Jun 15

FOR YOUTH STAYING AT LONE TREE LODGE. Room and Board are included in this fee.

Entering 7th grade through completing 12th grade

Registration fee increases to $750 after June 15

Youth: Not staying at Lone Tree
$250
Available until Jun 15

FOR YOUTH NOT STAYING AT LONE TREE. Choosing this option means youth will not stay at Lone Tree; they are lodging elsewhere and paying for their own room/board.

Entering 7th grade through completing 12th grade

Registration fee increases to $300 after June 15

Child
$110
Available until Jun 15

Entering 2nd grade through entering 6th grade

Registration fee increases to $200 after June 15

Add a donation for Fellowship Of American Baptist Musicians

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