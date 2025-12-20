Conference for Church Musicians 2026

About this event
Registration fee increases to $400 after June 15
Post high school through age 25
Registration fee increases to $300 after June 15
FOR YOUTH STAYING AT LONE TREE LODGE. Room and Board are included in this fee.
Entering 7th grade through completing 12th grade
Registration fee increases to $750 after June 15
FOR YOUTH NOT STAYING AT LONE TREE. Choosing this option means youth will not stay at Lone Tree; they are lodging elsewhere and paying for their own room/board.
Entering 7th grade through completing 12th grade
Registration fee increases to $300 after June 15
Entering 2nd grade through entering 6th grade
Registration fee increases to $200 after June 15
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