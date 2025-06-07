Conference Fundraiser

Hot dogs
$3
Ethical and sustainable t-shirt. Available in three sizes and two colors.
Pork Sandwich
$4
Great cap. Available in three sizes and two colors.
Chips
$1
Water
$1
Lemonade
$3
Iced Coffee
$3
Soda
$1
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing