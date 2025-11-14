Conference of Interpreter Trainers's Membership

Renews yearly on: January 31
This is a one-year voting membership with CIT. As a Voting Member, you have full voting rights and enjoy access to a wide range of benefits designed to keep you connected, informed, and engaged with the CIT community.
CIT membership includes:
Your membership is valid for one year and provides valuable resources to support your professional growth and active participation in CIT activities.
This is a two-years voting membership with CIT. As a Voting Member, you have full voting rights and enjoy access to a wide range of benefits designed to keep you connected, informed, and engaged with the CIT community.
CIT membership includes:
Your membership is valid for one year and provides valuable resources to support your professional growth and active participation in CIT activities.
This is a one-year non-voting membership with CIT. While Associate Members do not have voting rights, they enjoy a range of benefits designed to keep you connected and informed. You will have access to the CIT website, including exclusive content and resources, as well as opportunities to participate in professional development and networking.
CIT membership includes:
Membership is valid for one year and provides valuable resources to support your growth and engagement with the CIT community.
This is a one-year non-voting membership with CIT. While Associate Members do not have voting rights, they enjoy a range of benefits designed to keep you connected and informed. You will have access to the CIT website, including exclusive content and resources, as well as opportunities to participate in professional development and networking.
CIT membership includes:
Membership is valid for one year and provides valuable resources to support your growth and engagement with the CIT community.
This is a one-year non-voting membership for international members. While non-voting, you will have access to a variety of resources and benefits designed to keep you connected and informed, no matter where you are in the world.
CIT membership includes:
Your membership is valid for one year and provides valuable resources to support your professional growth and engagement with the CIT community globally.
This is a two-years non-voting membership for international members. While non-voting, you will have access to a variety of resources and benefits designed to keep you connected and informed, no matter where you are in the world.
CIT membership includes:
Your membership is valid for one year and provides valuable resources to support your professional growth and engagement with the CIT community globally.
This is a one-year non-voting membership for retired members. While non-voting, you will continue to enjoy access to valuable resources and benefits that keep you connected to the CIT community.
CIT membership includes:
Your membership is valid for one year and provides opportunities to stay informed, engaged, and connected even after retirement.
This is a two-years non-voting membership for retired members. While non-voting, you will continue to enjoy access to valuable resources and benefits that keep you connected to the CIT community.
CIT membership includes:
Your membership is valid for one year and provides opportunities to stay informed, engaged, and connected even after retirement.
This is a one-year non-voting membership designed for institutions. While non-voting, your institution will have access to a variety of resources and benefits to stay connected, informed, and engaged with the CIT community.
CIT membership includes:
Your membership is valid for one year and provides valuable resources to support your institution’s professional development and engagement with CIT activities.
This is a two-years non-voting membership designed for institutions. While non-voting, your institution will have access to a variety of resources and benefits to stay connected, informed, and engaged with the CIT community.
CIT membership includes:
Your membership is valid for one year and provides valuable resources to support your institution’s professional development and engagement with CIT activities.
