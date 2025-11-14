Conference of Interpreter Trainers's Membership

Voting Member (1-Year)
$130

Renews yearly on: January 31

This is a one-year voting membership with CIT. As a Voting Member, you have full voting rights and enjoy access to a wide range of benefits designed to keep you connected, informed, and engaged with the CIT community.

CIT membership includes:

  • Voting rights
  • Electronic newsletters
  • Exclusive content access
  • Conference registration discount
  • Member-Only Video Library
  • Conference Proceedings
  • Business Meeting Minutes

Your membership is valid for one year and provides valuable resources to support your professional growth and active participation in CIT activities.

Voting Member (2-Years)
$250

Renews yearly on: January 31

This is a two-years voting membership with CIT. As a Voting Member, you have full voting rights and enjoy access to a wide range of benefits designed to keep you connected, informed, and engaged with the CIT community.

Your membership is valid for one year and provides valuable resources to support your professional growth and active participation in CIT activities.

Associate Member (1-Year non-voting)
$98

Renews yearly on: January 31

This is a one-year non-voting membership with CIT. While Associate Members do not have voting rights, they enjoy a range of benefits designed to keep you connected and informed. You will have access to the CIT website, including exclusive content and resources, as well as opportunities to participate in professional development and networking.

Membership is valid for one year and provides valuable resources to support your growth and engagement with the CIT community.

Assoicate Member (2-Years non-voting)
$186

Renews yearly on: January 31

This is a one-year non-voting membership with CIT. While Associate Members do not have voting rights, they enjoy a range of benefits designed to keep you connected and informed. You will have access to the CIT website, including exclusive content and resources, as well as opportunities to participate in professional development and networking.

Membership is valid for one year and provides valuable resources to support your growth and engagement with the CIT community.

International Member (1-Year non-voting)
$40

Renews yearly on: January 31

This is a one-year non-voting membership for international members. While non-voting, you will have access to a variety of resources and benefits designed to keep you connected and informed, no matter where you are in the world.

Your membership is valid for one year and provides valuable resources to support your professional growth and engagement with the CIT community globally.

International Member (2-Years non-voting
$70

Renews yearly on: January 31

This is a two-years non-voting membership for international members. While non-voting, you will have access to a variety of resources and benefits designed to keep you connected and informed, no matter where you are in the world.

Your membership is valid for one year and provides valuable resources to support your professional growth and engagement with the CIT community globally.

Retired Member (1-Year non-voting)
$39

Renews yearly on: January 31

This is a one-year non-voting membership for retired members. While non-voting, you will continue to enjoy access to valuable resources and benefits that keep you connected to the CIT community.

Your membership is valid for one year and provides opportunities to stay informed, engaged, and connected even after retirement.

Retired Member (2-Years non-voting)
$68

Renews yearly on: January 31

This is a two-years non-voting membership for retired members. While non-voting, you will continue to enjoy access to valuable resources and benefits that keep you connected to the CIT community.

Your membership is valid for one year and provides opportunities to stay informed, engaged, and connected even after retirement.

Institutional Member (1-Year non-voting)
$260

Renews yearly on: January 31

This is a one-year non-voting membership designed for institutions. While non-voting, your institution will have access to a variety of resources and benefits to stay connected, informed, and engaged with the CIT community.

Your membership is valid for one year and provides valuable resources to support your institution’s professional development and engagement with CIT activities.

Institutional Member (2-Years non-voting)
$510

Renews yearly on: January 31

This is a two-years non-voting membership designed for institutions. While non-voting, your institution will have access to a variety of resources and benefits to stay connected, informed, and engaged with the CIT community.

Your membership is valid for one year and provides valuable resources to support your institution’s professional development and engagement with CIT activities.

