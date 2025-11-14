Conference of Interpreter Trainers's Membership

This is a one-year voting membership with CIT. As a Voting Member, you have full voting rights and enjoy access to a wide range of benefits designed to keep you connected, informed, and engaged with the CIT community.

CIT membership includes:

Voting rights

Electronic newsletters

Exclusive content access

Conference registration discount

Member-Only Video Library

Conference Proceedings

Business Meeting Minutes

Your membership is valid for one year and provides valuable resources to support your professional growth and active participation in CIT activities.