Friendship Adult Day Care Center

Hosted by

Friendship Adult Day Care Center

About this event

Conference on Dementia

5650 Calle Real

Goleta, CA 93117, USA

Professional and Community Members
$300

Open to community members, industry professionals, and healthcare providers, this ticket offers full access to the conference and all sessions.

*EARLY BIRD* Professional and Community Members
$250
Available until Jun 26
Family Caregivers and Students
$100

Offered on an honor system for family members experiencing financial hardship, informal caregivers, and current students. It reflects our commitment to making the conference accessible and welcoming to those personally impacted by dementia or seeking to learn more. This ticket offers full access to the conference and all sessions.

* EARLY BIRD* Family Caregivers and Students
$75
Available until Jun 26
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