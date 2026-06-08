The Grand Baby Project

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The Grand Baby Project

About this event

Conference Purchases

Dementia Therapy Doll item
Dementia Therapy Doll
$95

Dementia Therapy Doll complete with A Doll for Grandma book.

Baby Powder Spray item
Baby Powder Spray
$10

Keep your Dementia Therapy Doll smelling fresh to encourage engagement.

Project Pup item
Project Pup
$65

Your loved one will enjoy our Dementia Sensory Project Pup, he's soft, washable and very cuddly. Made specifically for soft tactile engagement. Lavendar scented to encourage rest.

Dementia Therapy Doll Certification Course item
Dementia Therapy Doll Certification Course
$675

Comprehensive certification in Dementia Doll Therapy. Evidence-based practives and implementation strategies, program development, engagement techniques and best practices. Includes therapy doll.

Grand Baby Ambassador Volunteer Training item
Grand Baby Ambassador Volunteer Training
$125

Learn how to represent The Grand Baby Prroject in your comunity and delivery dementia therapy dolls with confidence and compassion. Understand the mission, impact and volunteer opportunities.

The RUBY Experience item
The RUBY Experience
$145

Interactive dementia simulation experience. Gain insight into the sensory and emotional challenges of dementia by seeing what they see, hearing what they hear and feeling their emotions.

The Grand Baby Project Paperback item
The Grand Baby Project Paperback
$20

The first book published in the United States on Dementia Doll Therapy. Meet Ruby, understand the journey and learn about the power of purpose!

Interactive Engagement Workbook item
Interactive Engagement Workbook
$24.99

Our engagement workbook offers over 25 dementia doll therapuetic engagements.

Add a donation for The Grand Baby Project

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!