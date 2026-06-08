Conference Purchases

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Dementia Therapy Doll complete with A Doll for Grandma book.
Keep your Dementia Therapy Doll smelling fresh to encourage engagement.
Your loved one will enjoy our Dementia Sensory Project Pup, he's soft, washable and very cuddly. Made specifically for soft tactile engagement. Lavendar scented to encourage rest.
Comprehensive certification in Dementia Doll Therapy. Evidence-based practives and implementation strategies, program development, engagement techniques and best practices. Includes therapy doll.
Learn how to represent The Grand Baby Prroject in your comunity and delivery dementia therapy dolls with confidence and compassion. Understand the mission, impact and volunteer opportunities.
Interactive dementia simulation experience. Gain insight into the sensory and emotional challenges of dementia by seeing what they see, hearing what they hear and feeling their emotions.
The first book published in the United States on Dementia Doll Therapy. Meet Ruby, understand the journey and learn about the power of purpose!
Our engagement workbook offers over 25 dementia doll therapuetic engagements.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!