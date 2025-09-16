Conference Recordings - Holy Spirit 2025

Friday Evening Session
Keynote - “Be Not Afraid. Stay Awake. Follow Me.”, John Michael Talbot, Mass with Fr. Jorge Alvarado Homily, Prayer for Immigrants with Kathia Arango, Conference Invitation to write to Pope Leo XIV asking him to consecrate the 21st Century to the Holy Spirit.

Saturday Morning Session
"Fan into Flame a New & Ongoing Pentecost", TED Talks with Dr. David Cole and Bishop Peter Smith, response with Fr. Jorge Alvarado and Alicia Hartle, Votive Mass to the Holy Spirit with a homily by Deacon Ralph Poyo, Announcement of new Regional Structure.

Saturday Evening Session
“You must be Born of Spirit…” Eucharistic Procession and Adoration, KEYNOTE with Fr. John Gordon, Prayer for Baptism in the Holy Spirit, Praise and Worship with Word Gifts, and Charismatic Prayer; announcement and Intercession for the Renewal Leadership Program with Dr. John Gresham, Jane Guenther, and Alicia Hartle.

Sunday Morning Session
“Exercising and Sharing Charismatic Gifts in Life and Ministry” with Dr. John Gresham, Testimony “Live in the Spirit” with Sr. Anna Sophia, DLJC, Sunday Mass with homily by Bishop Peter Smith.

Workshop 1: Church Teaching on the Gift of Tongues
What the Church teaches about Praying and Speaking in Tongues -Dr. John Gresham and Lauretta Froelich

Workshop 2: Prophecy & Healing in Prayer Meetings
Cultivating the Gifts of Prophecy and Healing in Prayer Meetings -Fr. Bob Hogan 

Workshop 3: Reaching Younger Generations
Reaching Younger Generations with the Fire of Renewal -CeCe Beauchamp & Timmy McCaffery

Workshop 4: Starting & Firing up Your Prayer Group
Starting & Firing up Your Prayer Group -Sr. Nancy Kellar, Jorge Samaniego, Karen Dwyer, Joe Boroden, & the Formation Team 

Workshop 5: Parish Integration of Charisms
How to integrate baptism in the Holy Spirit and the Charisms into your Parish Ministry (Baptism, Confirmation, OCIA Classes) -Dcn. Ralph Poyo, Sr. Anna Sophia, DLJC, and the EVANGELIZATION Team 

Workshop 6: Best Practices for Renewal Offices & Centers
Best Practices for Renewal Offices & Centers -Jane Guenther and Bishop Peter Smith

Workshop 7: Ecumenism of the Heart
Ecumenism of the Heart: Practical ways of Building Unity in the Body of Christ as a Way of Life -Dr. David Cole, Fr. John Gordon, and the Unity Team

Workshop 8: Clergy, Religious, & Seminarians
Living the Supernatural Life as Clergy, Religious, Seminarian -Fr Graham Keep & Bishop Peter Smith

Workshop 9: Charismatic Worship & Contemplative Prayer
Charismatic Worship & Contemplative Prayer -John Michael Talbot

Workshop 10: Charismatic Worship with Scripture & Word Gifts
Charismatic Worship with Scripture & Word Gifts -Leslie Bertucci & Thomas McAdams

