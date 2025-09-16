Conference Recordings - Holy Spirit 2025

Keynote - “Be Not Afraid. Stay Awake. Follow Me.”, John Michael Talbot, Mass with Fr. Jorge Alvarado Homily, Prayer for Immigrants with Kathia Arango, Conference Invitation to write to Pope Leo XIV asking him to consecrate the 21st Century to the Holy Spirit.
"Fan into Flame a New & Ongoing Pentecost", TED Talks with Dr. David Cole and Bishop Peter Smith, response with Fr. Jorge Alvarado and Alicia Hartle, Votive Mass to the Holy Spirit with a homily by Deacon Ralph Poyo, Announcement of new Regional Structure.
“You must be Born of Spirit…” Eucharistic Procession and Adoration, KEYNOTE with Fr. John Gordon, Prayer for Baptism in the Holy Spirit, Praise and Worship with Word Gifts, and Charismatic Prayer; announcement and Intercession for the Renewal Leadership Program with Dr. John Gresham, Jane Guenther, and Alicia Hartle.
“Exercising and Sharing Charismatic Gifts in Life and Ministry” with Dr. John Gresham, Testimony “Live in the Spirit” with Sr. Anna Sophia, DLJC, Sunday Mass with homily by Bishop Peter Smith.
What the Church teaches about Praying and Speaking in Tongues -Dr. John Gresham and Lauretta Froelich
Cultivating the Gifts of Prophecy and Healing in Prayer Meetings -Fr. Bob Hogan
Reaching Younger Generations with the Fire of Renewal -CeCe Beauchamp & Timmy McCaffery
Starting & Firing up Your Prayer Group -Sr. Nancy Kellar, Jorge Samaniego, Karen Dwyer, Joe Boroden, & the Formation Team
How to integrate baptism in the Holy Spirit and the Charisms into your Parish Ministry (Baptism, Confirmation, OCIA Classes) -Dcn. Ralph Poyo, Sr. Anna Sophia, DLJC, and the EVANGELIZATION Team
Best Practices for Renewal Offices & Centers -Jane Guenther and Bishop Peter Smith
Ecumenism of the Heart: Practical ways of Building Unity in the Body of Christ as a Way of Life -Dr. David Cole, Fr. John Gordon, and the Unity Team
Living the Supernatural Life as Clergy, Religious, Seminarian -Fr Graham Keep & Bishop Peter Smith
Charismatic Worship & Contemplative Prayer -John Michael Talbot
Charismatic Worship with Scripture & Word Gifts -Leslie Bertucci & Thomas McAdams
