Conference Sponsors for the Maryland Council for Social Studies

Platinum Sponsor ($1,500.00)

Limit to 3 sponsors

Each Platinum Sponsor will receive:

Recognition as a premium sponsor for a networking event (Breakfast, Lunch, or Teacher of the Year Awards)

A 5-minute opportunity to address attendees during either Breakfast or Lunch

One guaranteed presentation session at the conference

Prominent logo placement in the Conference Program

A half-page advertisement in our upcoming newsletter

Up to two tables in the sponsorship area

Inclusion of promotional materials in attendee swag bags

MDCSS-facilitated and advertised virtual PD session featuring your organization