Hosted by

Maryland Council for the Social Studies

About this event

Conference Sponsors for the Maryland Council for Social Studies

Platinum Conference Sponsor
$1,500

Platinum Sponsor ($1,500.00) 

Limit to 3 sponsors


Each Platinum Sponsor will receive:

  • Recognition as a premium sponsor for a networking event (Breakfast, Lunch, or Teacher of the Year Awards)
  • A 5-minute opportunity to address attendees during either Breakfast or Lunch
  • One guaranteed presentation session at the conference
  • Prominent logo placement in the Conference Program
  • A half-page advertisement in our upcoming newsletter
  • Up to two tables in the sponsorship area
  • Inclusion of promotional materials in attendee swag bags
  • MDCSS-facilitated and advertised virtual PD session featuring your organization
  • Featured placement on the rolling banner on the MDCSS website
Gold Conference Sponsor
$500

Gold Sponsor ($500.00) 


Each Gold Sponsor will receive:

  • Recognition as the official sponsor of either the Keynote Speaker or Happy Hour event
  • A large logo featured in the Conference Program
  • One table in the sponsorship area
  • A quarter-page advertisement in our upcoming newsletter
  • Inclusion of promotional materials in attendee swag bags
  • Opportunity to submit a proposal for session consideration
  • Featured placement on the MDCSS website
Silver Conference Sponsor
$250

Silver Sponsor ($250.00) 

Each Silver Sponsor will receive:

  • Recognition in the Conference Program
  • One table in the sponsorship area
  • A featured mention in our upcoming newsletter
  • Inclusion of promotional materials in attendee swag bags
  • Opportunity to submit a proposal for session consideration
  • Featured placement on the MDCSS website

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!