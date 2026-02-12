Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., State of NJ

Hosted by

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., State of NJ

About this event

CONFERENCE SPONSORSHIPS & ADVERTISING

201 Village Blvd

Princeton, NJ 08540, USA

LEADERSHIP CIRCLE:
$5,000
Available until Apr 1

Our premier partnership level offering maximum visibility, exclusive access, and direct engagement with 400+ influential women leaders across New Jersey.

Leadership Circle sponsors receive:

  • Five (5) tickets to the Inspirational Breakfast, Sunday, April 26
  • Five-minute speaking opportunity during Inspirational Breakfast (content subject to approval)
  • Full-page premium placement in Digital Souvenir Booklet (distributed to 1,000+ members statewide) (content due April 10th)
  • Exclusive Inspirational Breakfast branding - recognized as "Presented by [Sponsor Name]"
  • Premium resource material placement in Vendor Marketplace
  • VIP Meet & Greet - private reception with Zeta Dignitaries and Executive Board
  • Prominent logo placement on conference website, registration portal, Inspirational Breakfast signage, and vendor hall signage
  • Featured sponsor recognition in up to two pre-conference email communications to all registered members, including logo and 75-word message (content due April 10th)
  • Three months of social media recognition including logo with live hyperlink on the Sorority’s platforms
  • Verbal acknowledgment during Inspirational Breakfast opening and closing remarks
  • On-screen logo recognition during Opening Session and Inspirational Breakfast program
  • Sponsorship commitments and ads must be confirmed by April 1, 2026.
PARTNERSHIP CIRCLE:
$2,500
Available until Apr 1

Strong visibility and meaningful engagement opportunities throughout the three-day conference experience, including VIP access and vendor booth placement.

Partnership Circle sponsors receive:

  • Three (3) tickets to the Inspirational Breakfast, Sunday, April 26th
  • Full-page advertisement in Digital Souvenir Booklet
  • VIP Meet & Greet - private reception with Zeta Dignitaries and Executive Board
  • Premium resource material placement in Vendor Marketplace
  • Logo placement on conference website, registration portal, and vendor hall signage
  • On-screen logo recognition during Inspirational Breakfast program
  • Verbal acknowledgment during Inspirational Breakfast
  • Featured sponsor recognition in one pre-conference email communication to all registered members, including logo and 50-word message (content due April 10th)
  • Two months of social media recognition including logo with live hyperlink on State of New Jersey platforms
  • Sponsorship commitments and ads must be confirmed by April 1, 2026.
SUPPORTER CIRCLE:
$1,000
Available until Apr 1

Solid conference presence with brand recognition across digital, print, and on-site touchpoints, plus vendor booth access.

Supporter Circle sponsors receive:

  • Two (2) tickets to the Inspirational Breakfast, Sunday, April 26th
  • Full-page advertisement in Digital Souvenir Booklet
  • Premium resource material placement in Vendor Marketplace
  • Logo placement on conference website and vendor hall signage
  • On-screen logo recognition during Inspirational Breakfast program
  • Verbal acknowledgment during Inspirational Breakfast
  • One month of social media recognition including logo on State of New Jersey platforms
  • Sponsorship commitments and ads must be confirmed by April 1, 2026.
IMPACT CIRCLE:
$500
Available until Apr 1

Make a meaningful contribution to leadership development and community empowerment while gaining foundational visibility throughout the conference.

Impact Circle sponsors receive:

  • One (1) ticket to the Inspirational Breakfast, Sunday, April 26
  • Full-page advertisement in Digital Souvenir Booklet
  • Logo placement on conference website
  • Name recognition in conference acknowledgments (Digital Souvenir Booklet and on-screen during Inspirational Breakfast)
  • Sponsorship commitments and ads must be confirmed by April 1, 2026.
CUSTOM PARTNERSHIP OPPORTUNITY
Pay what you can
Available until Apr 1

Create a sponsorship package aligned with your organization's goals and budget. Custom partnerships may include branded conference elements, decor, product placement, literature distribution, speaking opportunities, hospitality sponsorships, or other tailored engagement strategies. Connect with us at [email protected] to explore possibilities.


  • Sponsorship commitments and ads must be confirmed by April 1, 2026.
CONFERENCE DIGITAL ADVERTISING
$125
Available until Apr 1

Available to Corporations, Nonprofits, Small Businesses, Zeta Chapters, Amicae Auxiliaries and Others…


The New Jersey State Leadership Conference Digital Souvenir Journal will serve as a commemorative conference publication. It will be distributed digitally to all conference attendees and stakeholders throughout our sisterhood and the State of New Jersey.

Digital Ad Specifications: We need two versions of your ad 1) 16:9 slide as a .png file and 2) 8.5”x11” ad as a .pdf file.

Accepted Formats: PDF, PNG, or JPEG (300 dpi)


SUBMISSION SPECIFICATIONS & DEADLINES

  • For maximum exposure of your sponsorship and advertisement, please send your high-resolution logo and ad files to [email protected]
  • All high-resolution logos and advertising must be received by April 1, 2026.
  • Sponsorships are non-refundable.
  • Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, reserves the right to approve all sponsorship content.
  • Questions? Email us at [email protected]

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!