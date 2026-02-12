CONFERENCE SPONSORSHIPS & ADVERTISING

About this event
Our premier partnership level offering maximum visibility, exclusive access, and direct engagement with 400+ influential women leaders across New Jersey.
Leadership Circle sponsors receive:
Strong visibility and meaningful engagement opportunities throughout the three-day conference experience, including VIP access and vendor booth placement.
Partnership Circle sponsors receive:
Solid conference presence with brand recognition across digital, print, and on-site touchpoints, plus vendor booth access.
Supporter Circle sponsors receive:
Make a meaningful contribution to leadership development and community empowerment while gaining foundational visibility throughout the conference.
Impact Circle sponsors receive:
Create a sponsorship package aligned with your organization's goals and budget. Custom partnerships may include branded conference elements, decor, product placement, literature distribution, speaking opportunities, hospitality sponsorships, or other tailored engagement strategies. Connect with us at [email protected] to explore possibilities.
Available to Corporations, Nonprofits, Small Businesses, Zeta Chapters, Amicae Auxiliaries and Others…
The New Jersey State Leadership Conference Digital Souvenir Journal will serve as a commemorative conference publication. It will be distributed digitally to all conference attendees and stakeholders throughout our sisterhood and the State of New Jersey.
Digital Ad Specifications: We need two versions of your ad 1) 16:9 slide as a .png file and 2) 8.5”x11” ad as a .pdf file.
Accepted Formats: PDF, PNG, or JPEG (300 dpi)
SUBMISSION SPECIFICATIONS & DEADLINES
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