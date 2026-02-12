CONFERENCE SPONSORSHIPS & ADVERTISING

Available to Corporations, Nonprofits, Small Businesses, Zeta Chapters, Amicae Auxiliaries and Others…





The New Jersey State Leadership Conference Digital Souvenir Journal will serve as a commemorative conference publication. It will be distributed digitally to all conference attendees and stakeholders throughout our sisterhood and the State of New Jersey.

Digital Ad Specifications: We need two versions of your ad 1) 16:9 slide as a .png file and 2) 8.5”x11” ad as a .pdf file.

Accepted Formats: PDF, PNG, or JPEG (300 dpi)





SUBMISSION SPECIFICATIONS & DEADLINES