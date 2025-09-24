Conference Ticket-: LONGEVITY THE POWER WITHIN US - Dr Brown

Get the full Longevity experience with access to both the daytime summit and the evening fundraiser. From learning and connection to faith and celebration, this all-access pass ensures you don’t miss a moment of this powerful day.
Includes:
Daytime Conference + Meals & Evening Fundraiser
Join us for a transformative daytime experience featuring world-class speakers on brain health, longevity, and the power of faith and connection. Includes access to all sessions, morning refreshments, and a delicious lunch at Mirasol Country Club.
Includes:
Continental Breakfast & Lunch
Enjoy an inspiring evening with messages from Israel, a special cocktail hour, and a meaningful opportunity to support impactful causes. This intimate gathering blends heritage, purpose, and generosity in support of Israel and our shared vision for the future.
Includes:
Cocktail Hour + Israeli Speakers + Special Giving Moment
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!