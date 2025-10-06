Hosted by
About this event
Because you came to dance, not sit..
The Party Pass gets you full access to the “Confetti & Cocktails“ Experience- The music, the lights, & the crowd. Perfect for those who bring the energy and good vibes. (NO reserved seating)
Get in on the action with a General Admission Table-where you can enjoy great vibes, & an unforgettable night at a great value. Perfect for groups that bring the party vibes.
(Seating Available)
Step up your experience with our Gold Table-
The perfect blend of comfort with reserved seating that keeps you in the mix all night long.
(SEATS 8)
Platinum-
For those who move like royalty, The Platinum Experience is the ultimate way to celebrate in style. Enjoy Reserved seating, a swag bag for the table, exclusive table decor, & more
(SEATS 6)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!