Big S.L.A.M Inc.

Big S.L.A.M Inc.

Confetti & Cocktails

108 St Patrick St

Thibodaux, LA 70301, USA

The Party Pass
$40

Because you came to dance, not sit..

The Party Pass gets you full access to the “Confetti & Cocktails“ Experience- The music, the lights, & the crowd. Perfect for those who bring the energy and good vibes. (NO reserved seating)

General Admission
$50

Get in on the action with a General Admission Table-where you can enjoy great vibes, & an unforgettable night at a great value. Perfect for groups that bring the party vibes.

(Seating Available)

The Gold Standard
$350

Step up your experience with our Gold Table-

The perfect blend of comfort with reserved seating that keeps you in the mix all night long.
(SEATS 8)

The Platinum Experience (VIP)
$450

Platinum-

For those who move like royalty, The Platinum Experience is the ultimate way to celebrate in style. Enjoy Reserved seating, a swag bag for the table, exclusive table decor, & more

(SEATS 6)

