Confetti Kids Inc

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Confetti Kids Inc

About this event

Confetti Kids Egg Hunt 2026

200 Opelousas Ave

New Orleans, LA 70114, USA

Ages 0-2 year olds
Free

Please tell us the name and age of your child for the Egg Hunt!

Ages 3-4 year olds
Free

Please tell us the name and age of your child for the Egg Hunt!

Ages 5-6 year olds
Free

Please tell us the name and age of your child for the Egg Hunt!

Ages 7-10 year olds
Free

Please tell us the name and age of your child for the Egg Hunt!

Volunteers 11yrs +
Free

Please tell us the name and age of your volunteer to help with the event. Duties may include: hiding eggs, assisting kids with the hunt, and clean up. Volunteers will be emailed with arrival time and volunteer job by March 25.

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