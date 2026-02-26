Confetti Kids Egg Hunt 2026

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About this event
Please tell us the name and age of your child for the Egg Hunt!
Please tell us the name and age of your child for the Egg Hunt!
Please tell us the name and age of your child for the Egg Hunt!
Please tell us the name and age of your child for the Egg Hunt!
Please tell us the name and age of your volunteer to help with the event. Duties may include: hiding eggs, assisting kids with the hunt, and clean up. Volunteers will be emailed with arrival time and volunteer job by March 25.
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