Confident and Creative Girls Club's Shop

Offered by
About this shop
The CCGC Confident Collection was created to inspire confidence, creativity, courage, and community wherever you go. Designed with our signature bold pink, orange, and yellow colors, each item is a reminder that girls deserve spaces where they feel seen, supported, and empowered.
Whether you’re representing The Confident and Creative Girls Club at school, events, practice, or everyday life, this collection was made to spark conversations and spread confidence everywhere it’s worn and carried.
The CCGC Confident Collection was created to inspire confidence, creativity, courage, and community wherever you go. Designed with our signature bold pink, orange, and yellow colors, each item is a reminder that girls deserve spaces where they feel seen, supported, and empowered.
Whether you’re representing The Confident and Creative Girls Club at school, events, practice, or everyday life, this collection was made to spark conversations and spread confidence everywhere it’s worn and carried.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!