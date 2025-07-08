Confidently Calculated – Math Camp!

About this event
Kick off the summer by rewriting the narrative around math! This week focuses on building confidence, number sense, and problem-solving stamina. Through hands-on games, group challenges, and reflection, girls will begin to see themselves as capable mathematicians.
Kick off the summer by rewriting the narrative around math! This week focuses on building confidence, number sense, and problem-solving stamina. Through hands-on games, group challenges, and reflection, girls will begin to see themselves as capable mathematicians.
Kick off the summer by rewriting the narrative around math! This week focuses on building confidence, number sense, and problem-solving stamina. Through hands-on games, group challenges, and reflection, girls will begin to see themselves as capable mathematicians.
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