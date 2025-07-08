The ScienceSIS Foundation Inc.

Hosted by

The ScienceSIS Foundation Inc.

About this event

Confidently Calculated – Math Camp!

2404 Hubbard St

Jacksonville, FL 32206, USA

Week 1
$250

Kick off the summer by rewriting the narrative around math! This week focuses on building confidence, number sense, and problem-solving stamina. Through hands-on games, group challenges, and reflection, girls will begin to see themselves as capable mathematicians.


Week 2
$250

Kick off the summer by rewriting the narrative around math! This week focuses on building confidence, number sense, and problem-solving stamina. Through hands-on games, group challenges, and reflection, girls will begin to see themselves as capable mathematicians.

Week 3
$250

Kick off the summer by rewriting the narrative around math! This week focuses on building confidence, number sense, and problem-solving stamina. Through hands-on games, group challenges, and reflection, girls will begin to see themselves as capable mathematicians.

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