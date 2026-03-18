CIPA - Chamber of Indian Performing Arts

Hosted by

CIPA - Chamber of Indian Performing Arts

About this event

CONFLUENCE DANCE FESTIVAL 2026

10601 NE 132nd St

Kirkland, WA 98034, USA

Connoisseur of Arts
$100

Premium seats reserved for the art connoisseur. Your generosity will help us fund festivals like this including artists' honorarium, thank you!

Patron of Arts
$50

Reserved seating provided for the art patron. Your support will help us cover festival expenses such as venue, sound, media, thank you!

General Admission
$35
General admission for all age groups older than 12 years. Thank you for your support.
Child
$25

Students and children aged 5 - 12. Free entry for ages 4 and under. Thank you for your support.

Seniors (65+) and persons with disability
Free

Free entry for Seniors aged 65+ and persons with disabiity.

Add a donation for CIPA - Chamber of Indian Performing Arts

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!