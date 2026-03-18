CONFLUENCE DANCE FESTIVAL 2026

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About this event
Premium seats reserved for the art connoisseur. Your generosity will help us fund festivals like this including artists' honorarium, thank you!
Reserved seating provided for the art patron. Your support will help us cover festival expenses such as venue, sound, media, thank you!
Students and children aged 5 - 12. Free entry for ages 4 and under. Thank you for your support.
Free entry for Seniors aged 65+ and persons with disabiity.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!