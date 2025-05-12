Beth El Shop

Paperback 156 pp. Full Hebrew and English text with extensive commentary plus 77 pp of introductory essays.
Mr. Mani by A.B. Yehoshua
$5
Paperback: Mr. Mani is a deeply affecting six-generation family saga, extending from nineteenth century Greece and Poland to British-occupied Palestine to German-occupied Crete and ultimately to modern Israel.
Wherever You Go by Joan Leegant
$7
Hardback: 2010 novel by Boston area author who did a book talk at Beth El when it was published. "Emotionally wrenching and unmistakably timely, Wherever You Go shines a light on one of the most disturbing elements in Israeli society: Jewish extremist groups and their threat to the modern, democratic state."
Jacob the Baker by Noah ben Shea
$4
Hardback, 113 pp: A treasury of answers in the form of brief stories and parables, told by a baker who is a poet of truth and kindness.
Kitchen Table Wisdom by Rachel Naomi Remen, M.D.
$6
Hardback 336 pp "Read thesse gorgeous, from-the-soul stories at the risk of burying cynicism, finding hope, and learning a good deal more about life and living--and having a damn good time."
Elijah's Violin & Other Jewish Fairy Tales by Howard Schwart
$6
Paperback 302 pp: "A superb collection of well-written tales. The selection forms marvelous and varied tapestries brimming with color and design.""
Jewish Women in Historical Perspective
$7
Paperback 382 pp: "Baskin's collection is an important and welcome addition to our growing knowledge about the lives and times of Jewish Women"
Our Fathers' Wells by Peter Pitzele
$7
Paperback, 259 pp: "The author takes the reader on a mindbending tour of Biblical mind and soul, and then back again into the microcosm of our own intimate relationships."
My Mother's Body by Marge Piercy
$5
Paperback 145 pp "...takes its title from...the climax of a powerful sequence of poems to her mother...Piercy writes with lacerating honesty about our relationships with the elderly...
Mars and her children by Marge Piercy
$5
Paperback 165 pp: "These are wise poems, ripe with the sweetness of apples, pithy with tartness of truth. Each is a veritable parable of right living minus any hint of sour righteousness."
The Sabbath by Dayan Dr. I Grunfeld
$7
Hardback, 96 pp: "the author outlines a framework for a comprehensive rationale of the Sabbath...a concrete, sound and inspiring guide...
A Problem of Plumbing and other stories by James Bellarosa
$5
Paperback, 120 pp: "Here are fourteen stories, fourteen variations on the handicapped condition...most of all, the challenge of relating to people who have no concept of what the handicapped go through."
To Be a Jew by Rabbi Hayim Halevy Donin
$6
Paperback 338 pp: "For a general discussion of Jewish living, To Be a Jew is unexcelled. It is comprehensive and clear."
Major Trends in Jewish Mysticism by Gershom Scholem
$6
Paperback 460 pp: "...he outlines the movement from its beginnings in antiquity to its latest phase in Hasidism...Scholem's work revolutionizes our entire outlook on Judaism and the role of mysticism in Western thought."
The book of Job by Stephen Mitchell
$6
Paperback 129 pp: "Here at last is the text for all who wish to read and teach one of the greatest of all poems in a version that captures the vigor and intensity of the Hebrew."
Ancient Israel by Biblical Archaeology Society
$8
Paperback 356 pp: "A fascinating re-presentation of the history of ancient Israel, from its dim beginnings to the catastrophic fall of the Second Temple."
the Jew in the Modern World
$8
Paperback 741 pp: "Documents arranged chronologically in 11 chapters and are meticulously and extensively annotated and cross-referenced. Edited by Paul Mendes-Flohr and Jehuda Reinharz
Guard Your Tongue
$6
Paperback 237 pp: All English adaptation of the work of Chofetz Chaim. "A Practical Guide to the Laws of Loshon Hora"
Playing with Fire by Tova Mordechai
$5
Hardback 375 pp:"In 1972 a Jewish girl entered a Christian theological college in England...And yet she knew that something was deeply wrong. This is the story of her amazing search..and her return to her people"
Four Centuries of Jewish Women's Spirituality
$8
Paperback 350 pp: A sourcebook: "There are not enough superlatives to describe this anthology of diary entries, letters, prayers, poetry, sermons, speeches, rituals and even minutes of meetings"
Reading Ruth
$8
Hardback 386 pp: Edited by Judith Kates and Gail Twersky Reimer "This collection of modern-day interpretations brings together the wisdom, sensitivity and spirituality of the biblical story with the struggles and insights of contemporary women."
The Merit of Our Mothers
$5
Paperback 147 pp: A bilingual anthology of Jewish Women's Prayers. Tkines, women's prayers, are presented in Yiddish and translated into English on the opposite page.
Ladies of Genesis Poems by Barbara Hollender
$3
Paperback 54 pp: " The women in Barbara Hollender's beautifully written poems emerge as strong, vital and and necessary in today's world as they did in biblical times"
The World of Our Mothers by Sydney Stahl Weinberg
$7
Hardback 325 pp: "The World of Our Mothers offers more personal peek at the intimate experience of Eastern European Jewish immigrants than any other book"
The Journey Home by Joyce Antler
$7
Paperback 410 pp: "Antler's grand pageant of American Jewish female radicalism is more nourishing for the soul than a bowl of chicken soup."
