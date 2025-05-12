Beth El Shop

Hardback: 2010 novel by Boston area author who did a book talk at Beth El when it was published. "Emotionally wrenching and unmistakably timely, Wherever You Go shines a light on one of the most disturbing elements in Israeli society: Jewish extremist groups and their threat to the modern, democratic state."

Hardback: 2010 novel by Boston area author who did a book talk at Beth El when it was published. "Emotionally wrenching and unmistakably timely, Wherever You Go shines a light on one of the most disturbing elements in Israeli society: Jewish extremist groups and their threat to the modern, democratic state."

More details...