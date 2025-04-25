Congregation Etz Chaim Bon Voyage Fundraiser

Freedom to Fly (anywhere in the continental US plus)
$1,200
Starting bid
VALUE: $10,600
Four (4) Electronic Travel Certificates valid for Economy Y Class round-trip travel to/from destinations served by United or United Express between US 48 States (excluding Hawaii), Canada, Alaska, Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. Booking travel must be done on united.com. Certificate redemption is based on availability of the booking class designated. Certificates are valid for 12 months from the start date listed on the certificate. Certificates are not valid for flights operated by other airlines. Certificates are not designated for travel on a specific date or to a specific destination.
Stay in the Homeland (while visiting!)
$750
Starting bid
VALUE: $2,000-$3,000 (depending on length of stay)
"Next year in Israel," can truly be NEXT YEAR!
An apartment for 4 in Netanya, Israel is available for use beginning July 1, 2026 for up to 2 weeks. Enjoy views of the Mediterranean or a walk to the beach. A brief walk to the train station and arrive in Tel Aviv in only 30 min. (parking spot also avail and assistance can be provided for local tours with proposed itinerary).
Carefree in South Carolina
$950
Starting bid
VALUE: $1,800-$2,700 (depending on time of year)
Enjoy a 7-night stay at this ocean-front condo located in Garden City Beach, Murrells Inlet, SC This 3 bedroom, 2 bath sleeps 8 friends and family, but is certainly a perfect place for 2 to getaway. An indoor pool with hot tub and outdoor pool are available.
Heaven in South Haven
$850
Starting bid
VALUE: $2,200
Don't miss this chance to enjoy a wonderful family weekend (up to 5 days) in beautiful South Haven, Michigan. This gorgeous property is just minutes from the stunning beaches and vibrant downtown. Five bedrooms, four bathrooms and accomodations for up to 16 guests accessible from 3 floors (with one bedroom on the main floor). Heated indoor pool and hot-tub are an option year-round and an outdoor pool is open in the warmer months. Outdoor grill, fireplace and game room also available. (no pets and no smoking please). Check out all of the images and house description here: https://lovemyhaven.com/942073/
Staycation Vacation
$600
Starting bid
VALUE: $1,400
Don't want to fly anywhere, but need a break from your home and all those Need-to-get-done projects?
It's an entire home for 7 days just for you. But there is room for your family too! This lovely park-like country getaway is located just outside of St. Charles, IL. It offers 3 bedrooms & 2 baths that sleep up to 8 people. A gourmet kitchen, 3-season room, a ping pong table, outdoor kitchen with grill/smoker and fire pit are also available. There is even a "we" cave with 65" TV, comfy chairs and a poker table. Don't want to stay in? Take a short drive to St. Charles, Batavia or Geneva. Or get away from it all with a variety of hikes to choose from and boats, kayaks and canoes available to rent. (Home is available from July 1, 2025 to June 1, 2026)
Chicago Bulls Tickets (2)
$160
Starting bid
VALUE: $400
Go see the Chicago Bulls with this awesome opportunity - sit in the Lexus Club (200 level). This prize gives you two tickets for a Bulls game viewed from the club AND parking. (Winner will work with donor to determine best available date).
Chicago White Sox Tickets (4) & Parking
$120
Starting bid
Value: $330
4 Tickets to a White Sox weekday game plus parking!
Box 141, Row 8, Seats 7, 8, 9 and 10
Winner can discuss which weekday game would work best with the donor.
Chicago Cubs Tickets (2)
$60
Starting bid
Value: $112
2 tickets, Section 421R, Row 2
Sunday, July 6th vs. St. Louis Cardinals
Game time 1:20pm
Purchaser needs an mlb.com account to use the tickets
David Najar Framed Giclee Print
$90
Starting bid
Value $450
About David Najar
David Najar, international artist. His works (Oils and Acrylic on canvas) often describe scenes from nature. The play between thick, almost 3D blotches of color and thin airy layers, between light and shadow, strong strokes and thin lines - gives the viewer the feeling of life. One can describe his work as Contemporary Expressionism.
Chicago White Sox Tickets (4)
$95
Starting bid
Value $500. 4 amazing tickets to a mutually agreed upon Chicago White Sox 2025 game. You will be sitting in the 1st row right behind the Sox's dugout, about 12 feet from the players. Must be used for a 2025 Chicago White Sox game.
Chicago White Sox Tickets (4)
$95
Starting bid
Value $500. 4 amazing tickets to a mutually agreed upon Chicago White Sox 2025 game. You will be sitting in the 1st row right behind the Sox's dugout, about 12 feet from the players. Must be used for a 2025 Chicago White Sox game.
