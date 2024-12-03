Congregation Ohr Shalom Memberships 2025

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
Single adult 75 years of age or older. (For couples where 1 spouse is over the age of 75, the spouse under 75 will register as a single member.) If you wish to donate, use the donation category above.
No expiration
Couples or single parents with children under the age of 21 living at home.
One payment due upon receipt for 2026.
No expiration
Couples or single parents with children under the age of 21 living at home.
Quarterly payments due on: 1/15, 4/1, 7/1, 10/1 of 2026.
No expiration
Single adults without children under 21 living at home.
One payment due upon receipt for 2026.
No expiration
Single adults without children under 21 living at home.
Four quarterly payments due on: 1/15, 4/1, 7/1, 10/1 of 2026.
No expiration
One payment due upon receipt for 2026.
No expiration
One payment due upon receipt for 2026.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!