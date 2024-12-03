Jewish Community Center

Jewish Community Center

About the memberships

Congregation Ohr Shalom Memberships 2025

Senior Membership (Free Single Membership)
Free

No expiration

Single adult 75 years of age or older. (For couples where 1 spouse is over the age of 75, the spouse under 75 will register as a single member.) If you wish to donate, use the donation category above.

Family Membership Dues (Annual)
$600

No expiration

Couples or single parents with children under the age of 21 living at home.
One payment due upon receipt for 2026.

Family Membership Dues (Quarterly Payments)
$160

No expiration

Couples or single parents with children under the age of 21 living at home.

Quarterly payments due on: 1/15, 4/1, 7/1, 10/1 of 2026.

Single Membership Dues (Annual)
$350

No expiration

Single adults without children under 21 living at home.
One payment due upon receipt for 2026.

Single Membership Dues (Quarterly Payments)
$95

No expiration

Single adults without children under 21 living at home.

Four quarterly payments due on: 1/15, 4/1, 7/1, 10/1 of 2026.

College Membership
$40

No expiration

One payment due upon receipt for 2026.

Outside of Mesa County
$200

No expiration

One payment due upon receipt for 2026.

Add a donation for Jewish Community Center

$

