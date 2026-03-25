Congregation Ramath Orah's Dinner Raffle 2026

✨ Win the Ultimate Night Out for Two ✨

Treat yourself (and someone special!) to an unforgettable evening in the city. This incredible package includes:

🎭 Two tickets to a Broadway show – enjoy the magic of live theater with two tickets the see The Great Gatsby.

🍽️ $300 gift card to Noi Due (Carne or Cafe) – savor a delicious kosher dining experience

Whether it’s a date night, a celebration, or just a well-deserved night out, this prize is the perfect way to enjoy the best of NYC.

Don’t miss your chance to win! 🎟️