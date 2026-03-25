Congregation Ramath Orah

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Congregation Ramath Orah

About this raffle

Congregation Ramath Orah's Dinner Raffle 2026

Night Out (for 2 people)
$36

✨ Win the Ultimate Night Out for Two ✨

Treat yourself (and someone special!) to an unforgettable evening in the city. This incredible package includes:

🎭 Two tickets to a Broadway show – enjoy the magic of live theater with two tickets the see The Great Gatsby.
🍽️ $300 gift card to Noi Due (Carne or Cafe) – savor a delicious kosher dining experience

Whether it’s a date night, a celebration, or just a well-deserved night out, this prize is the perfect way to enjoy the best of NYC.

Don’t miss your chance to win! 🎟️

Night Out (for 2 people) bundle and save 3 tickets
$90
This includes 3 tickets

✨ Win the Ultimate Night Out for Two ✨

Treat yourself (and someone special!) to an unforgettable evening in the city. This incredible package includes:

🎭 Two tickets to a Broadway show – enjoy the magic of live theater with two tickets the see The Great Gatsby.
🍽️ $300 gift card to Noi Due (Carne or Cafe) – savor a delicious kosher dining experience

Whether it’s a date night, a celebration, or just a well-deserved night out, this prize is the perfect way to enjoy the best of NYC.

Don’t miss your chance to win! 🎟️

Night In (for 2)
$20

✨ Cozy Night In for Two ✨

Skip the crowds and enjoy the perfect cozy evening at home with someone special. This comforting package includes:

🍷 A bottle of wine to unwind
🍽️ A gift card to Holy Schnitzel for delicious, feel-good takeout

The perfect mix of relaxation and indulgence—great for a low-key date night or a well-deserved night in.

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