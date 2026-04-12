Congregation Shaare-Shalom 's Yom Ha'atzmaut Online Auction

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Starting bid
3 night stay at Kissimmee AirBNB in a beautiful, 3 bedroom condo on the lake. Located 15 minutes from park entrances, in a gated community. Guests have full access to amenities like pool, hot tub, game room, fitness center and BBQ areas. Condo is newly renovated and sleeps 8.
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Abioto bread proofing basket and bread knife
Starting bid
2-pack/ 7-piece each gallery photo wall set
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BBQ tool set with 9 smoke chip starter pack
Starting bid
Gold and beaded clutch purse
Starting bid
Large oversized Paddington Bear with a handmade knit blanket
Starting bid
Make the perfect cheese board with these mix and match cards
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Pet felt ipad case with charger adapter set
Starting bid
Bath and Body Works candle - snowflake Cashmere scent
Starting bid
Rose gold link watch band bracelet
Starting bid
Kitchen knick-knack coffee sign
Starting bid
Beautiful Asian silk scarf with travel bag
Starting bid
Red leather ID and credit card travel case
Starting bid
Lilly Pulitzer luggage tag
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Beautiful brushed silver vase
Starting bid
Glass iridescent pumpkin knick-knack
Starting bid
Bombz ear buds
Starting bid
Effy travel jewelry case with silver charm bracelet
Starting bid
Silver earrings with Amethyst and cubic zirconia stones
Starting bid
Silver Brighton braided bracelet
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