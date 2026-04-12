Hosted by

Congregation Shaare-Shalom

About this event

Sales closed

Congregation Shaare-Shalom 's Yom Ha'atzmaut Online Auction

Pick-up location

19357 Evergreen Mills Rd, Leesburg, VA 20175, USA

Gift certificate item
Gift certificate
$250

Starting bid

3 night stay at Kissimmee AirBNB in a beautiful, 3 bedroom condo on the lake. Located 15 minutes from park entrances, in a gated community. Guests have full access to amenities like pool, hot tub, game room, fitness center and BBQ areas. Condo is newly renovated and sleeps 8.

Bread Baker Bundle item
Bread Baker Bundle
$25

Starting bid

Abioto bread proofing basket and bread knife

2-Pack 7 piece gallery wall photo frame sets item
2-Pack 7 piece gallery wall photo frame sets
$30

Starting bid

2-pack/ 7-piece each gallery photo wall set

Griller Master Set item
Griller Master Set
$20

Starting bid

BBQ tool set with 9 smoke chip starter pack

Beaded Clutch Purse item
Beaded Clutch Purse
$20

Starting bid

Gold and beaded clutch purse

Paddington bear and Hand-knit Blanket item
Paddington bear and Hand-knit Blanket
$20

Starting bid

Large oversized Paddington Bear with a handmade knit blanket

Cheese Board Maker item
Cheese Board Maker
$10

Starting bid

Make the perfect cheese board with these mix and match cards

Ipad case/Charger adapter set item
Ipad case/Charger adapter set
$15

Starting bid

Pet felt ipad case with charger adapter set

Bath Body Works Candle item
Bath Body Works Candle
$8

Starting bid

Bath and Body Works candle - snowflake Cashmere scent

Rose Gold Apple watchband item
Rose Gold Apple watchband
$15

Starting bid

Rose gold link watch band bracelet

Kitchen knick-knack coffee sign item
Kitchen knick-knack coffee sign
$10

Starting bid

Kitchen knick-knack coffee sign

Asian Silk Scarf item
Asian Silk Scarf
$25

Starting bid

Beautiful Asian silk scarf with travel bag

ID travel case item
ID travel case
$10

Starting bid

Red leather ID and credit card travel case

Lilly Pulitzer Luggage Tag item
Lilly Pulitzer Luggage Tag
$15

Starting bid

Lilly Pulitzer luggage tag

Brushed silver vase item
Brushed silver vase
$8

Starting bid

Beautiful brushed silver vase

Glass Pumpkin item
Glass Pumpkin
$8

Starting bid

Glass iridescent pumpkin knick-knack

Bombz Ear Buds item
Bombz Ear Buds
$15

Starting bid

Bombz ear buds

Effy travel Jewelry case with Silver Charm Bracelet item
Effy travel Jewelry case with Silver Charm Bracelet
$30

Starting bid

Effy travel jewelry case with silver charm bracelet

Silver Amethyst Earrings item
Silver Amethyst Earrings
$30

Starting bid

Silver earrings with Amethyst and cubic zirconia stones

Brighton bracelet item
Brighton bracelet
$20

Starting bid

Silver Brighton braided bracelet

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