Congregational Church Of Christian Fellowship Silent Auction

Starting bid
The Fourth of July luxury escape for two - airfare included! Enjoy 4 days and 3 nights in a beautifully appointed one-bedroom, one-and-a-half bath residence suite at the Ritz-Carlton Club & Residences in San Francisco. Experience the legendary service and sophistication that only The Ritz-Carlton can provide.
Just steps from Union Square, this premier location is the perfect setting for an Independence Day to remember.
This Getaway Package Includes:
• 4 Days / 3 Nights in a luxury 1BR, 1½ BA residence suite
• Round-trip Southwest Airline airfare for two (LAX ↔ SFO)
Travel Dates: July 3 – July 6, 2026
Please pay attention to the dates. They cannot be changed. All winning bids are final.
Retail Price: $8,000
Starting bid
Escape to this paradise for two in San José del Cabo, Mexico - airfare included! Enjoy 8 days and 7 nights in a beautiful suite in the Cabo Azul Resort from May 22 – May 29, 2026.
Enjoy this oceanfront oasis near Cabo San Lucas. The resort has 12 oceanfront acres in the heart of San José del Cabo. Breathtaking views, a spacious suite, six pools including a tri-level infinity pool await you. For additional fees, a full-service spa, four restaurants, and a kids’ camp are also available. Scenic golf courses are only a mile away.
This Getaway Package Includes:
• 8 Days / 7 Nights in a 1-Bedroom, Pool-View Suite
• Round-Trip Southwest Airline Tickets for 2 (LAX ↔ SJD)
• 1 One-Way Private Shuttle from Airport → Resort
Travel Dates: May 22 – May 29, 2026
Travel Requirements: Valid passports. U.S. citizens do not need a visa for stays under 180 days.
Please pay attention to the dates and travel requirements. They cannot be changed. All winning bids are final.
Retail Price: $5,000
Starting bid
Enjoy conductor Thomas Wilkins' return to Walt Disney Concert Hall for a holiday program. Bid for two tickets for the December 20th orchestral performance at 8:00 p.m.
In 1960, Duke Ellington merged the Tchaikovsky ballet with his own aesthetic, transforming the Sugar Plum Fairy into Sugar Rum Cherry and “The Dance of the Reed-Pipes” into “Toot Toot Tootsie Toot” creating an instant American classic with his spin on the Russian chestnut. But Tchaikovsky gets his full due with his enchanting First Symphony, which the composer lovingly called “a sin of my sweet youth.” From its chilly opening along a winter journey and through misty landscapes, the composer eventually arrives in a spring filled with the blooms of flowers and young love.
In between Carlos Simon’s Four Black American Dances takes off on a wildly clever and musically rich ride through African American history that The Washington Post described as “a testament to his talent as one of the most dynamic composers going.”
Celebrate the season with two tickets to the December 20, 2025, 8:00 p.m. performance of this outstanding music.
Please pay attention to the number of tickets, date and time. They cannot be changed.
Retail Price: $600
Starting bid
A second set of 2 tickets is now available!
Starting bid
This beautiful, one-of-a-kind, double-sided quilt was made with love by textile artist Lou Austin. It is a "forever treasure" "signed" by the artist authenticating that it was designed and created by Lou Austin in Los Angeles, CA. The design includes a fabric rod pocket for easy wall hanging. This textile heirloom also has a matching fabric bag for safe storage when not on display for everyone to appreciate.
This is truly a unique piece of art approximately 5'x6' made with fabric imported from Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria. It is perfect for display anywhere in your home, or to keep you toasty warm. Perfect for a Christmas gift that will become a treasured heirloom.
Retail Price: $1,000.00
Starting bid
What was your family doing in 1900? Where did they live? Who were they?
Genealogy On The Go can get you answers!
Buy this consultation and Super Sleuth Genealogist Joseph H. Duff will seek to find 4 generations of your family tree.
For the winning bid, Joe may find 4 generations of your family tree, revealing connections you didn’t know you had. He may be able to find the answers to those questions you always had about your heritage but didn’t know where to look.
Since the airing of Roots II in 1976, Joe has been honing his genealogical skills. He has helped hundreds of people find their roots and can help you too.
Bid generously and put Joe on the case for you. See if he can find the family history information you seek.
You may know Joe as an honored civil rights lawyer, former President of the Los Angeles Branch of the NAACP, or a Crystal Stairs founding Board Member. Joe is also a talented historical sleuth and people puzzler helping hundreds of people get answers puzzling family legacy questions.
Retail Price: $1,000
Starting bid
Everything you need for a fabulous BBQ - including a $75 gift card from Ralphs. The 25 deluxe piece Barbecue set includes a grill brush, jumbo knife, 4 skewers, meat fork, tongs, sauce brush, spatula, 6 beefsteak forks, 6 beefsteak knives, salt and pepper shakers and comes in an aluminum case. The items have never been used, even though the case looks a little worn.
Because of its weight, this item cannot be shipped.
Retail Price: $200
Starting bid
Looking for a unique workout? Ever wanted to float like a swan or soar like an eagle? Well, now you can!
Learn from celebrity pole fitness and dance instructor and coach, Veronica Nichols!
As mentioned on the Jennifer Hudson Show, Veronica is a caring and knowledgeable instructor who will tailor the lesson to your goals and abilities.
If you’re ready to try something new and have a fun experience, bid on this 90 minute one-on-one private lesson at Luscious Maven Pole Dance Studio in North Hollywood!
Come on, let’s fly! This private session must be used before October 1, 2026.
Retail Price: $350.00
Starting bid
You and 4 of your friends can take a class together, or you can take 5 classes, in ballet, jazz, tap, hip-hop, West African, or Caribbean dance. Or you can give the gift of dance to a child and their friends.
The Lula Washington Dance Theatre School has classes for those who dance for love, joy, physical fitness, health, and cultural enrichment in addition to those who want to become professional dancers. There is a place in a dance class that is right for you.
Have fun while being good to your body and soul. Learn at the home of The Lula Washington Dance Theatre, a repertory dance ensemble that performs innovative and provocative choreography to rave reviews in Los Angeles, across the country and internationally.
This gift certificate must be used by October 31, 2026.
Retail Price: $200
Starting bid
Are you worthy of this level of quality and comfort? YES!!
Bid on this high-quality option for anyone looking for comfort and style. This set features beautiful embroidery on the chest, along the left arm, and on the joggers, adding a touch of elegance to a casual look.
The slightly weighted fabric provides extra support for mental health, making this a thoughtful and meaningful gift for family and friends.
This Worthy Girl Hoodie Set is a best seller and can be worn anywhere, perfect for running errands or lounging at home.
Not only is this set stylish, but it is also incredibly comfortable with its buttery soft fabric.
Let someone know you believe in their worth with this incredible hoodie set. Treat yourself or a loved one to this empowering and stylish outfit that is perfect for any occasion.
Please pay attention to the color and size, all bids are final.
Retail Price: $165.00
Starting bid
"BORN WORTHY" is boldly embroidered on the front of this affirming T-shirt enabling you to unapologetically wear your worth. Affirmations are on a sleeve as well.
Crafted from premium heavy cotton weighing over 9.3 ounces and made of 100% cotton, the BW T-Shirt offers unmatched quality and comfort.
Embrace who you are and remember that you are born worthy of love, connection, and belonging with this empowering, stylish addition to your wardrobe.
Please pay attention to the taupe (not brown) color and size, all bids are final.
Retail Price: 30.00
Starting bid
Starting bid
Pamper yourself with this relaxation package or give it as a Christmas gift. It includes a Smarter Image Aroma Diffuser, 14 Aromatherapy Essential Oils .34 fl. oz each, Exfoliating Shower Gel, Vitamin C Body Lotion and the waterproof, vegan-suede Beauty Intuition bag it all comes in.
Aromatherapy oils are well-known for their delightful scents that promote a sense of calm and tranquility, provide soothing and comforting sensations, enhances emotional well-being and offer a sense of comfort and relaxation.
Enjoy a hot shower with the exfoliating shower gel and end with the soothing body lotion. You deserve this package curated for relaxing.
Retail Price: 100.00
Starting bid
On the Top Hair Designs stylist Shandra Murray, who styles Sheryl Lee Ralph's hair and wigs will do your hair!
You don't have to be a star to get star treatment at On the Top Hair Designs. On The Top makes it their top priority to give you the kind of service that keeps you coming back for more. They want you to have every option when it comes to looking your best.
This Gift Certificate typically covers wash, blow-dry and styling. What it will cover for you depends on several things including the length and condition of your hair.
On the Top Hair Designs is located at 5762 Obama Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90019. An appointment is required and can be made by calling 323 291-1397
Retail Price: $65
Starting bid
On the Top Hair Designs stylist Rhonda Jones, stylist for Tracy Austin, former tennis star, will do your hair! Get beautiful for a special event, or for well-deserved self-care.
Our church family members Stani Baker and Lisa Smith love the care they get from Rhonda. You don't have to be a star to get star treatment at On the Top Hair Designs. On The Top makes it their top priority to give you the kind of service that keeps you coming back for more. They want you to have every option when it comes to looking your best.
This Gift Certificate typically covers wash, blow-dry and styling. What it will cover for you depends on several things including the length and condition of your hair.
On the Top Hair Designs is located at 5762 Obama Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90019. An appointment is required and can be made by calling 323 291-1397
Retail Price: $65
Starting bid
Starting bid
This large round multi-colored basket was handmade in Bolgatanga, Ghana. It has two leather wrapped handles and is perfect for display, storage and actual daily uses. Get it for yourself or as a Christmas gift for a woman or man of almost any age!
The basket is ideal for so many things! Use it for home decor, shopping, harvesting, office organization, a farmers market bag or garden tote.
Easily reshape your basket by spraying or immersing in water, shaking off excess water, hand shaping while wet, and allowing it to air dry.
KUTULA sources items directly from artisans for you to enjoy for years to come. It is LA's premiere African retailer.
LA County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell and our church family member Alice Walker Duff buy their beautiful African clothes from Kutula. When you go, tell Bo that they sent you.
Retail Price $55.00
