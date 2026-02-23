Communitas International

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Communitas International

Connect 2026

Emmaus Reflection Center Udenhoutseweg 15 5268 CG Helvoirt

Ctas Employee/Affiliate/Board WITH support acct after 6/15
Free

$615 will be transferred from your support account after the conference.

To be used for any Communitas employee, affiliate or board member with a support account with sufficient funding for the conference.

Teen (12-17 yo) - WITH Support Account after 6/15
Free

$480 will be transferred from your support account after the conference.

Please register each child separately.

Child (1-11 yo) - WITH Support Account after 6/15
Free

$320 will be transferred from your support account.

Please register each child separately.

Baby (Under 1) - WITH Support Account
Free
Adult - NO support account (Early Bird)
$550
Adult - NO support account after 6/15
$615
Teen (12-17 yo) NO support account after 6/15
$480

Please register each child between ages12-17.

Child (1-11 yo) NO support account after 6/15
$320

Please register each child between ages 1-11.

Benelux Network Day, Friday 24 July (0900 to 1600)
$41

Dinner is NOT included

Benelux Network Day w/ 2 nights (Th, Fr)
$230

Dinner is NOT included Thursday night. Includes meals on Friday and breakfast Saturday.

For employees, the cost will be transfered from your support account.

Benelux Network Day, Friday 24 July (0900-2100)
$58

Dinner included

Day Conference Only
$320

All meals and programming Tues. evening through Friday evening. No overnight lodging.

Friday Only (0900-2100) w support account
Free

Does not include breakfast. $58 will be charged to your support account.

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