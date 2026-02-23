Connect 2026

$615 will be transferred from your support account after the conference.
To be used for any Communitas employee, affiliate or board member with a support account with sufficient funding for the conference.
$480 will be transferred from your support account after the conference.
Please register each child separately.
$320 will be transferred from your support account.
Please register each child separately.
Please register each child between ages12-17.
Please register each child between ages 1-11.
Dinner is NOT included
Dinner is NOT included Thursday night. Includes meals on Friday and breakfast Saturday.
For employees, the cost will be transfered from your support account.
Dinner included
All meals and programming Tues. evening through Friday evening. No overnight lodging.
Does not include breakfast. $58 will be charged to your support account.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!