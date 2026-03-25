Connect Northshore Inc

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Connect Northshore Inc

About this event

Connect to Connect Campaign

🌈 Community Link — $25
$25

Become part of the chain.

Your gift adds a color of the rainbow link to our growing community chain — a symbol of connection, belonging, and support.


Includes:
• A Connect Northshore carabiner
• Your name listed on our campaign supporter page

Every link matters. Every connection counts.

🌈 Pride Link — $50
$50

Choose your color. Show your pride.

Select the rainbow color that represents you and become a visible part of the chain helping bring the Connect Center to life.

Includes:
• A Connect Northshore carabiner
• Your name listed on our campaign supporter page

A small choice. A powerful connection.

🟤 Bronze Link — $100
$100

Make your connection permanent.

A connection you can hold.


• Engraved bronze link added to the campaign chain
• 5” commemorative link on display stand
• Name listed on website
Social media shoutout as a new link in the chain 🔗


This is where connection becomes tangible.

🩶 Silver Link — $250
$250

Help build something lasting


• Engraved silver link added to the campaign chain
• 5” commemorative link on display stand
• Name listed on website
Priority placement within the chain installation
Social media shoutout as a Connection Builder
• Recognition as a Connection Builder


You’re not just joining the chain — you’re helping shape it.

🟡 Gold Link — $500
$500

Help strengthen the foundation.

Your gold link represents a deeper investment in the future Connect Center and the people it will serve.

Includes:
• Your name engraved on a gold campaign link
• A 5” commemorative link on a display stand
• Your name listed on our website
• Recognition on a plaque at the Connect Center
• Featured recognition on our website

You’re not just supporting — you’re helping build the foundation.

🌈✨ Unity Link — $1,000
$1,000

Lead the chain forward.

Your rainbow link represents unity, visibility, and leadership in building a stronger, more connected Northshore.

Includes:
• Your name engraved on an iridescent/rainbow campaign link
• A 5” commemorative link on a display stand
• Your name listed on our website
• Recognition on a plaque or mural at the Connect Center
• Featured recognition on our website
• Public recognition at major Connect Northshore events and in campaign materials

This is more than a donation — it’s a statement of belief in what our community can become.

Add a donation for Connect Northshore Inc

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!