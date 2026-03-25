Connect to Connect Campaign

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About this event
Your gift adds a color of the rainbow link to our growing community chain — a symbol of connection, belonging, and support.
Includes:
• A Connect Northshore carabiner
• Your name listed on our campaign supporter page
Every link matters. Every connection counts.
Select the rainbow color that represents you and become a visible part of the chain helping bring the Connect Center to life.
Includes:
• A Connect Northshore carabiner
• Your name listed on our campaign supporter page
A small choice. A powerful connection.
A connection you can hold.
• Engraved bronze link added to the campaign chain
• 5” commemorative link on display stand
• Name listed on website
• Social media shoutout as a new link in the chain 🔗
This is where connection becomes tangible.
Help build something lasting
• Engraved silver link added to the campaign chain
• 5” commemorative link on display stand
• Name listed on website
• Priority placement within the chain installation
• Social media shoutout as a Connection Builder
• Recognition as a Connection Builder
You’re not just joining the chain — you’re helping shape it.
Your gold link represents a deeper investment in the future Connect Center and the people it will serve.
Includes:
• Your name engraved on a gold campaign link
• A 5” commemorative link on a display stand
• Your name listed on our website
• Recognition on a plaque at the Connect Center
• Featured recognition on our website
You’re not just supporting — you’re helping build the foundation.
Your rainbow link represents unity, visibility, and leadership in building a stronger, more connected Northshore.
Includes:
• Your name engraved on an iridescent/rainbow campaign link
• A 5” commemorative link on a display stand
• Your name listed on our website
• Recognition on a plaque or mural at the Connect Center
• Featured recognition on our website
• Public recognition at major Connect Northshore events and in campaign materials
This is more than a donation — it’s a statement of belief in what our community can become.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!