Connect-Vets's Holiday Bash Silent Auction

Glengoyne White Oak Single Malt item
Glengoyne White Oak Single Malt
$75

Starting bid

Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Flag Humidor - Large item
Flag Humidor - Large item
Flag Humidor - Large
$150

Starting bid

Need a stylish, quality humidor? This is a patriotic pick. A great look with the rustic charm of its U.S. flag on weathered finish wood design.


Get this wonderfully crafted humidor today. Built in hygrometer and humidifier.


Dimensions: 15"W x10"D x6 1/2"H (inches).


Holds up to 100 cigars.

Fordham Lee's Blueberry Swirl Cream Liqueur item
Fordham Lee's Blueberry Swirl Cream Liqueur
$50

Starting bid

Blueberry Swirl is a small-batch, handcrafted spirit. Imagine the taste of sweet blueberry ice-cream, blended with our white whiskey. Sipping on this will take you back to a simpler time. Enjoy over ice for a refreshing dessert drink or mix with your coffee to start the weekend off right!

Fordham Lee High Rye Bourbon Whiskey item
Fordham Lee High Rye Bourbon Whiskey
$60

Starting bid

Fordham Lee High Rye bourbon strikes notes of smooth cocoa, pepper, vanilla, and caramel. The bourbon flows from barrel to bottle, with no added flavors or coloring's. Due to its smooth taste, Fordham Lee High Rye has quickly become a favorite among bourbon drinkers.

Zachary Edward Bourbon item
Zachary Edward Bourbon
$75

Starting bid

Zachary Edward Bourbon is a craft bourbon from Fordham Lee Distillery in Maryland, created in honor of the founder's friend's son, known for its distinctive, award-winning packaging designed by CF Napa Brand Design. It's a small-batch bourbon focused on family, available in various expressions like standard and limited collector's editions, with a nostalgic design featuring a hand-drawn word mark and rich textures, representing quality spirits that aim for lasting joy and strong family values

The Presidential Cigar Sampler | 6x50 | 3 Pack item
The Presidential Cigar Sampler | 6x50 | 3 Pack
$30

Starting bid

The Blend:
• Wrapper: Corojo
• Binder: Ecuadorian Sumatra
• Filler: Dominican Republic

Handmade in the Dominican Republic. Each cigar is hand-sealed in a glass tube. No humidification required - the perfect "go anywhere" cigar.

Baltimore-opoly item
Baltimore-opoly
$35

Starting bid

Ever felt the urge to own Camden Yards? How about the Washington Monument? Residents and fans of Baltimore will delight in all the ownership opportunities offered in this Late for the Sky game inspired by Hasbro's classic, Monopoly. Baltimore landmarks make up the board's real estate. McCormick Spices is available for purchase. Journalists, take heed: the Baltimore Sun could be yours. The Maryland Science Center, Pimlico Race Track, and Baltimore Symphony Orchestra are similarly up for grabs. If players don't like their properties just the way they are, they can add up to four skyline sections. If they still want more, they can trade in those skyscrapers (plus some cash) for a key to the city. Heady as it is, being a real estate mogul isn't without its downside. Players might be sent straight to a traffic jam where they could languish for as many as three turns. The gridlocked player shouldn't lose heart, though. The rules state that players may buy and sell property, and generally conduct business, even while stuck in traffic.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!