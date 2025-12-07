Connect-Vets's Holiday Bash Silent Auction

Starting bid
Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky
Starting bid
Need a stylish, quality humidor? This is a patriotic pick. A great look with the rustic charm of its U.S. flag on weathered finish wood design.
Get this wonderfully crafted humidor today. Built in hygrometer and humidifier.
Dimensions: 15"W x10"D x6 1/2"H (inches).
Holds up to 100 cigars.
Starting bid
Blueberry Swirl is a small-batch, handcrafted spirit. Imagine the taste of sweet blueberry ice-cream, blended with our white whiskey. Sipping on this will take you back to a simpler time. Enjoy over ice for a refreshing dessert drink or mix with your coffee to start the weekend off right!
Starting bid
Fordham Lee High Rye bourbon strikes notes of smooth cocoa, pepper, vanilla, and caramel. The bourbon flows from barrel to bottle, with no added flavors or coloring's. Due to its smooth taste, Fordham Lee High Rye has quickly become a favorite among bourbon drinkers.
Starting bid
Zachary Edward Bourbon is a craft bourbon from Fordham Lee Distillery in Maryland, created in honor of the founder's friend's son, known for its distinctive, award-winning packaging designed by CF Napa Brand Design. It's a small-batch bourbon focused on family, available in various expressions like standard and limited collector's editions, with a nostalgic design featuring a hand-drawn word mark and rich textures, representing quality spirits that aim for lasting joy and strong family values
Starting bid
The Blend:
• Wrapper: Corojo
• Binder: Ecuadorian Sumatra
• Filler: Dominican Republic
Handmade in the Dominican Republic. Each cigar is hand-sealed in a glass tube. No humidification required - the perfect "go anywhere" cigar.
Starting bid
Ever felt the urge to own Camden Yards? How about the Washington Monument? Residents and fans of Baltimore will delight in all the ownership opportunities offered in this Late for the Sky game inspired by Hasbro's classic, Monopoly. Baltimore landmarks make up the board's real estate. McCormick Spices is available for purchase. Journalists, take heed: the Baltimore Sun could be yours. The Maryland Science Center, Pimlico Race Track, and Baltimore Symphony Orchestra are similarly up for grabs. If players don't like their properties just the way they are, they can add up to four skyline sections. If they still want more, they can trade in those skyscrapers (plus some cash) for a key to the city. Heady as it is, being a real estate mogul isn't without its downside. Players might be sent straight to a traffic jam where they could languish for as many as three turns. The gridlocked player shouldn't lose heart, though. The rules state that players may buy and sell property, and generally conduct business, even while stuck in traffic.
