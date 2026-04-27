Connect Week 2026

About this event
Enjoy the full program, lodging and meals included, with access to all main activities.
Registration must be paid in full on campus.
Chaperone Registration is intended for youth leaders, sponsors, and adult leaders attending Connect Week with a youth group as chaperones. Registration includes all scheduled meals, and access to every Connect Week session and activity. Lodging for chaperones may be available based on campus housing availability. Please note that private rooms and married housing accommodations will not be available during Connect Week.
Youth Pastor Registration is intended for Youth Pastors ONLY. Registration includes all scheduled meals, and access to every Connect Week session and activity. Lodging for chaperones may be available based on campus housing availability. Please note that private rooms and married housing accommodations will not be available during Connect Week.
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